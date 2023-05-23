Kim Kardashian might be on the market but the Skims founder is taking her time. The ‘Kardashian’ star previously dated Pete Davidson after her marriage to Kanye West ended.

“I think I’ll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone and love creating a life with someone,” Kim said on Monday (May 22) episode of the “On Purpose With Jay Shetty” podcast.

She said although she’s a “hopeless romantic” she doesn’t want to rush anything because of her children. The billionaire shares four children — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4 — with ex-husband Kanye West.

“I definitely will take my time, and I think there’s so many factors especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life,” she said. “If I can look at everything that I did wrong and try to not make the same mistakes and really take my time, I think it just has to be different for me. It’s obviously such a hard place to be in because how do you go about it? There’s so many factors, but I’ll always believe in love and I’ll always want that and I think that’s such a magical part of life. But I think I’m so comfortable taking my time to not rush it.”

The Skims founder added: “There’s so much going on that I’m not lonely, and I think that that is really important. I believe, like, I always believe. And I think that whatever’s meant to be will be.”

Kardashian was married to West, for nearly seven years before filing for divorce in February 2021. The pair was declared legally single in March 2022 and reached a settlement that November.

Pete Davidson dated for nine months before calling it quits in August 2022.