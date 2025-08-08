The Houston Texans suffered a massive blow via CJ Gardner-Johnson. The prized NFL Free Agency addition left Texans practice Thursday with a devastating injury. Signs originally pointed to the new safety missing the entire 2025 season.

However, the AFC South franchise and incoming defender received a huge break. NFL Network insider delivered a pivotal update involving his health.

“Safety C. J. Gardner-Johnson, who was carted off in practice today, did not tear his ACL, sources say,” Rapoport shared on X (formerly Twitter).

There's still a hurdle to clear. But Rapoport added where the tests have currently gone.

“He’s undergoing more tests, but initials tests have provided good news,” Rapoport added.

Gardner-Johnson surfaced as the biggest injury out of Houston. Plus for the entire league as it involved a Super Bowl winning defender. He arrived with a ring in tow from the 2024 Philadelphia Eagles. Texans fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

Texans' options in CJ Gardner-Johnson's absence

There's still questions about the true severity of the former Eagles safety's injury. Plus how long he'll be out.

Meanwhile, many will wonder who's available to fill for “CJGJ” if he's unable to go for Week 1.

Houston released its unofficial depth chart ahead of the Texans' first NFL Preseason game. Gardner-Johnson was listed as the starter at one safety spot next to Calen Bullock.

But the rest of the room is lacking depth. With only three other options remaining. Including one who got into a scuffle with tight end Dalton Schultz.

Russ Yeast scrapped with the starting tight end per the Houston Chronicle on Tuesday. The 26-year-old is on his fourth NFL team.

M.J. Stewart is another veteran Houston can turn to. The 29-year-old has started in 10 games across seven seasons. Jaylen Reed enters as the newcomer via the 2025 NFL Draft. The Penn State DB got selected in the sixth round.

Gardner-Johnson isn't the only major injury. Running back Nick Chubb left practice Thursday too with a head injury. Chubb is another key veteran newcomer to the reigning division champs.