The Seattle Mariners completed their sweep against the Chicago White Sox in dramatic fashion. Brandon Eisert came in to extend the game for the White Sox in the bottom of the 11th inning. However, Dominic Canzone hit a walk-off single to score Eugenio Suarez and win the game. Suarez was a big get for the Mariners at the Major League Baseball trade deadline and has stepped up.

Canzone reached for a pitch Eisert threw to the outer half of the plate. He did not get very much of the ball, but it was enough to squeak it into right field. White Sox outfielder Michael Taylor tried to throw Suarez out at home plate, but Seattle's newest addition barely beat the throw to win the game.

Dom gets it done‼️ pic.twitter.com/x4fOILoUmW — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 7, 2025

The walk-off hit capped off a wild game. Both teams scored a run in the 10th inning on an error to enter the 11th in a 3-3 tie. Fortunately, Canzone ended things with the first walk-off hit of his career. The victory gives Seattle four in a row and seven of their last ten games. After the Houston Astros lost to the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, their division lead is just 1.5 games.

The Mariners went all-in at this year's trade deadline. Seattle kicked things off by bringing in Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor on July 24. The move was the first of many that took the Mariners from a dark horse playoff team to a serious contender. However, Thursday's win proves that players like Canzone can step up and give Seattle close wins.

While teams around the league made moves to improve, the Mariners stole the show. Seattle reunited with Suarez to vault themselves into the inner circle of contenders in the American League. His effort to beat Eisert and Chicago is exactly what the Mariners need in order to make a deep run in this year's postseason.