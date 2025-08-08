The goal for the Baltimore Ravens is the same as it has always been since Lamar Jackson established himself as one of the elite quarterbacks in the NFL. The Ravens want to go to the Super Bowl as the AFC representative and come home with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Ravens have what clearly looks like the best running attack in the league with Derrick Henry and Jackson tearing up opposing defenses.

Neither Henry nor Jackson were in uniform Thursday night as the Ravens opened the preseason portion of their schedule at home against the Indianapolis Colts. However, their running attack was on display in the form of Keaton Mitchell, who exploded on a 22-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

An early touchdown in the first preseason game of the year is usually not a significant development, especially on the team that ranked first in rushing offense last season. However, Mitchell suffered a major knee injury last season and he wants to show Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and the rest of the coaching staff that he is healthy and could be productive as Henry's backup in the upcoming season.

Mitchell has looked good in training camp and he was elusive once he broke through to the second level after getting through the middle of the offensive line. He quickly cut to his right as he raced through the Indianapolis defense. Mitchell had 9 carries for 68 yards in the first half for the Ravens.

Backup running backs could go a long way for Ravens late in the season

There is little doubt that Henry ranks with Saquon Barkley as the best running backs in the NFL. Henry is clearly an excellent asset for the Ravens.

The 31-year-old running back is going into his 10th season in the NFL and his 2nd with the Ravens after 8 dynamic seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He ran for 1,921 yards last season and a league-leading 16 rushing touchdowns while averaging an eye-opening 5.9 yards per carry.

Additionally, Jackson remains a huge threat as a running quarterback. He ran for 915 yards and 4 touchdowns while averaging 6.6 yards per carry.

If Mitchell or fellow running back Justice Hill can take some of the load off of Henry's plate in the regular season, the big power back could be ready for a peak performance in the crucial end-of-season games as well as the postseason. Mitchell certainly looked healthy in the preseason game against the Colts and the Ravens are hoping he can contribute consistently this year.