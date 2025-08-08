Dak Prescott isn't ready to picture the Dallas Cowboys without Micah Parsons, even after the All-Pro linebacker formally requested a trade. As uncertainty continues to swirl around Parsons' future in Dallas, the star quarterback made it clear he believes things will work out, just as they have in the past.

“I've got faith in the Joneses and the team as I do in Micah and his team,” Prescott said, according to Sports Illustrated, following Thursday's practice. “11 is a Cowboy.”

When asked if he could envision Parsons no longer being his teammate, Prescott answered:

“No, not necessarily,” citing his drawn-out negotiation before signing his extension last September.

Prescott has addressed the situation several times since last week, including sharing a text he sent Parsons that read, “F—, man,” expressing frustration over the ongoing drama. Still, the quarterback emphasized that contract disputes are part of the NFL business and shouldn't be taken personally.

“At the end of the day, it is business,” Prescott said. “We can't make something business personal. I think when you do that, that's where the division comes… Once that business deal happens, you can move forward,” according to The Athletic.

Parsons missed Thursday's training camp practice—the first absence since the Cowboys arrived in California. While executive vice president Stephen Jones confirmed Parsons remains with the team, owner Jerry Jones admitted earlier this week that he has not spoken with the linebacker since the trade request. Jones said he wasn't confident when asked whether he expects Parsons to be ready for Week 1.

The Cowboys held their 11th camp practice Thursday without Parsons or Jerry Jones, who occasionally skips practices. But the growing silence between the team and its star defender adds more uncertainty as the regular season approaches.

Prescott, who's had his share of complicated contract talks in recent years, continues to express hope. While there are few concrete updates on Parsons' situation, the quarterback's comments reflect a familiar pattern in Dallas: tension now, resolution later.