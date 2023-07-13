Kourtney Kardashian is over the family drama. In a sneak peak of next week's episode of The Kardashians, the Poosh founder shared that she's moving away from her sisters and family and lean on her marriage to Travis Barker, per People.

“With my family, I’m like ‘protect my energy,’” Kourtney Kardashian said. “And like ‘I’m married! Bye everyone!’”

“It’s so nice,” she said.

Kourtney has usually called out the rising tensions in her family — especially her sister Kim Kardashian. Back in June, Kourtney was upset that Kim directed a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show with similar or identical elements to her Italian wedding to Travis Barker. She felt Kim was “copying my wedding”and prioritizing “business” and “hurting her sister” while the SKIMS founder couldn’t understand why she was upset.

In a confessional, Kourtney admitted the problem was she didn't feel supported by her sister: “This is definitely not about a brand, it was about my wedding. I didn’t feel truly supported. I think it's a free-for-all, it's like, no boundaries and it felt like there's no decency to ask me how I felt about her doing this so closely to my wedding. It's also like no one just gives a f**k about anything. It's like the Wild West. We’re gonna take and do as we want.”

“What else can you take from me? Can I have something that’s mine?” she asked rhetorically. “For my survival, I need my own identity and I need my own life. I really love having some separation and having my own friends and my own family.”