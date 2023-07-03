Kourtney Kardashian is over the family drama. The Kardashians star frequently and famously has issues with her younger sister Kim Kardashian. But she's done with that, Kourtney would rather focus on her Poosh brand, a “modern guide to living your best life… achievable by all.”

Kourtney “doesn’t want to engage in any family drama,” said a People source.

“She has much more important focuses,” the insider aded. “She loves her business and brand; she feels very proud of Poosh. She doesn’t need her family, or sisters, to make money. She is very much enjoying doing her own thing. She'd much rather focus on her brand than filming for the show.”

Kourtney Kardashian has a lot to be happy about right now. She's currently pregnant with her and husband Travis Barker's fourth child. She and the Blink-182 drummer tied the knot a year ago, and now they're celebrating their first child shared together. It's a boy.

“Kourtney is the happiest,” the source said. “She is overjoyed about her baby boy and feels beyond grateful to be married to Travis. She feels like she couldn’t wish for anything else.”

Although, Kourtney wasn't happy with Kim during her wedding.

“It comes from an old thing of us being 18 months apart and just having a more competitive nature as sisters,” Kourtney said on The Kardashians. “I think the one time I've even slightly done anything that was similar to her was, like, hang some Christmas lights in my entry that were similar to hers.”

“I feel like I go to big extents to have my own thing, but there’s no sense of loyalty. It's almost like a greediness,” she continued.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays on Hulu.