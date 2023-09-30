Season four of The Kardashians on Hulu premiered this week which has erupted in a debate due to the viral phone call between sister Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian in the season's opener. During their heated fight, Kim Kardashian alleged that there was a secret group chat called “Not Kourtney” where they would discussions about the eldest Kardashian sibling.

Kourtney Kardashian is now taking back the narrative and has seemingly created a “YASS Kourtney” group chat in retaliation with her closest friends: Allie Rizzo Sartiano and Simon Huck. The Poosh founder shared a screenshot of her friends starting the new group chat in her Instagram Story on Friday (Sept. 29).

“Should I soft launch the YASS Kourtney group chat?” Sartiano wrote starting it off.

“OMG please! These trolls keep DM’ing me accusing me of being on the other chat,” Huck responded.

“I’m like, if only they knew our anxiety about meaningless, endless chit chat,” Sartiano continued writing that the “Not Kourtney” group chat never existed.

“I mean over a martini we will debrief but dang for a group chat that didn’t exist I am fidgeting,” Sartiano added.

“Kim threw us all under the bus when there was not one actual friend on the chat,” Huck responded.

While Sartiano claimed that that the chat didn't exist, Kourtney cleared up those allegations. When Kourtney posted photos of she and Travis Barker's baby shower with a large group of friends, a fan commented asking if those friends were apart of the “Not Kourtney” group chat.

“No the members of that chat are namely Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie. Case closed,” Kourtney responded back.

“All of your friends call us complaining,” Kim said on the show. “Whether you think they're the ones going to you, they're all coming to us on the side, saying the opposite to us. We're all confused, and we're on a group chat labeled ‘Not Kourtney' so we know, and have to funnel what your friends are saying to us, and have to figure out why you're such a different person and why you have this vendetta.”

The Kardashians air new episodes Thursdays on Hulu.