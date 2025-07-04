Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez is one of the biggest stars in Major League Baseball. Cleveland's leader made his sixth All-Star team earlier this week. However, his recent stretch is one of the worst slumps of his career. It all started when Ramirez was hit by a pitch by Toronto Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman on June 26.

One week later, Chicago Cubs starter Cade Horton extended Ramírez's hitless streak to 18 at-bats, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. The 32-year-old has been one of the more consistent players the league has to offer. His struggles are uncharacteristic, and his team has suffered because of them. The Guardians entered Thursday's series finale hoping to snap a six-game losing streak.

While the Cubs and Guardians play on different sides of MLB, the series between them was an important one. Ramírez and Cleveland need to start winning games now if they want any chance at tracking down the Detroit Tigers at the top of the American League Central. Chicago, on the other hand, wants to maintain their lead in the National League Central.

Gausman, Horton, and every other pitcher Ramírez has faced over the last week has baffled him. However, he still remains one of the most dangerous hitters in the league. His slump has Guardians fans concerned, but it is unlikely that it will last much longer. Luckily for Cleveland's star, the All-Star break is a little over a week away.

At the halfway point in the season, Ramírez and the Guardians have a chance to reflect on their season so far. However, the investigation of Luis Ortiz has Cleveland trying to put out fires instead of focusing completely on winning games. Their showing against the Cubs is one of their worst of the season.

Horton's domination of the Guardians could be a bad sign moving forward. If Ramírez and Cleveland cannot figure things out, they could be destined for an AL Wild Card spot.