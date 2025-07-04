Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide landed a talented player to add to their 2026 recruiting class, getting the pledge of wide receiver Brian Williams Jr.

Williams announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Tuesday, per On3 insider Hayes Fawcett. He chose the SEC powerhouse over the likes of Penn State, Florida and Notre Dame.

The young receiver stands out as a solid prospect from the Sunshine State. He boasts a three-star ranking with an 86 score on 247Sports. He is the 106th-best player in the state of Florida and the 162nd-best wide receiver in the 2026 class.

“Traits-heavy outside wide receiver with the length and athleticism to bake into a difference-maker, but one where the on-field production has yet to really materialize. Looks the part with a lanky frame that stretches close to 6-foot-4 and pairs the outstanding size with green speed and explosion scores,” 247Sports' scouting director Andrew Ivins said.

“Displays good initial burst off the line and will sink his hips to snap in and out of his breaks. Not the most physical player at this stage, but finds ways to beat man coverage with his quick feet and sharp releases.”

What's next for Alabama after landing Brian Williams Jr.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen Deboer looks on against the Michigan Wolverines in the third quarter during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It's a solid pickup for Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide to get. With Brian Williams Jr. arriving in 2026, the team's receiving corps looks to boast a lot of potential.

DeBoer is preparing for his second year as the Crimson Tide's head coach. He navigated the program through the start of a new era after Nick Saban retired from coaching college football. His ability to lead teams to remarkable success made him a strong fit for the job as Saban's successor.

His first campaign with Alabama was a strong success. He led the Crimson Tide to a 9-4 record, a promising start to his time with the program. However, he ended the season with a loss to the Michigan Wolverines in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl.

More NCAA Football News
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy celebrates a play against Alabama during overtime of the Rose Bowl
Elite 2027 QB breaks down recent Michigan football visitScotty White ·
Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei (10) and UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Jaylan Jeffers (77) battle at the line of scrimmage during the fourth quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
5-star lineman chooses Oregon over LSU, Penn StateLorenzo J Reyna ·
Michigan Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore returns to the sideline after waving goodbye to Ohio State fans at the end of his team's 13-10 victory.
Michigan football receives prediction to land elite 5-star WRScotty White ·
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Notre Dame football way-too-early bold predictions for 2025 seasonLorenzo J Reyna ·
Photo: Nick Booker-Brown in Norfolk State football jersey
Michael Vick’s coaching debut gets primetime TV updateRandall Barnes ·
Quarterbacks coach Nick Seridan walks between quarterbacks Ty Simpson (15) and Keelon Russell (12)during Spring Practice for the Crimson Tide.
Alabama football way-too-early bold predictions for 2025 seasonLorenzo J Reyna ·