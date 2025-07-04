Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide landed a talented player to add to their 2026 recruiting class, getting the pledge of wide receiver Brian Williams Jr.

Williams announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Tuesday, per On3 insider Hayes Fawcett. He chose the SEC powerhouse over the likes of Penn State, Florida and Notre Dame.

The young receiver stands out as a solid prospect from the Sunshine State. He boasts a three-star ranking with an 86 score on 247Sports. He is the 106th-best player in the state of Florida and the 162nd-best wide receiver in the 2026 class.

“Traits-heavy outside wide receiver with the length and athleticism to bake into a difference-maker, but one where the on-field production has yet to really materialize. Looks the part with a lanky frame that stretches close to 6-foot-4 and pairs the outstanding size with green speed and explosion scores,” 247Sports' scouting director Andrew Ivins said.

“Displays good initial burst off the line and will sink his hips to snap in and out of his breaks. Not the most physical player at this stage, but finds ways to beat man coverage with his quick feet and sharp releases.”

What's next for Alabama after landing Brian Williams Jr.

It's a solid pickup for Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide to get. With Brian Williams Jr. arriving in 2026, the team's receiving corps looks to boast a lot of potential.

DeBoer is preparing for his second year as the Crimson Tide's head coach. He navigated the program through the start of a new era after Nick Saban retired from coaching college football. His ability to lead teams to remarkable success made him a strong fit for the job as Saban's successor.

His first campaign with Alabama was a strong success. He led the Crimson Tide to a 9-4 record, a promising start to his time with the program. However, he ended the season with a loss to the Michigan Wolverines in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl.