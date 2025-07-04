The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the more quiet teams during the NBA free agency period so far. In fact, they actually lost a key contributor in Guerschon Yabusele who agreed to sign with the New York Knicks. The 76ers have brought back a couple of veteran guards with Kelly Oubre Jr. picking up his contract option and Eric Gordon agreeing to re-sign on a new deal. And on Thursday, the 76ers added an intriguing piece to their roster in agreeing to a two-way contract with Jabari Walker Jr., as per Shams Charania of ESPN.

Jabari Walker will apparently take the final two-way contract spot on the 76ers’ roster for now. The 76ers also have rookie Hunter Sallis and second-year forward Alex Reese on two-way contracts. Sallis was signed after going undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft while Reese is under contract from last season.

Walker is the one with legitimate NBA experience though. The No. 57 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Walker has spent the past three seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers and developing into a key bench player. It’s possible that he ends up getting regular playing time for the 76ers next season.

This past year, Walker appeared in 60 games for the Trail Blazers, including one start, at a little over 12 minutes per game. He averaged 5.2 points and 3.5 rebounds with splits of 51.5 percent shooting from the field, 38.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 69 percent shooting from the free-throw line. His field goal percentage and three-point percentage were both career-highs.

Walker’s best season numbers-wise came in 2023-24 when he averaged 8.9 points and 7.1 rebounds in a little over 23 minutes. On a two-way contract with the 76ers, Walker will be limited in the amount of games he plays in at 50. He also will not be eligible for the postseason should the 76ers reach the playoffs, unless his contract is converted to standard deal.

