NFL legend Jason Kelce had his critiques of the Los Angeles Dodgers winning back-to-back World Series titles in 2024 and 2025.

Kelce played in the NFL for 12 years, all with the Philadelphia Eagles. He had the privilege of winning the Super Bowl LII in the 2017 campaign, on top of multiple All-Pro honors as one of the best offensive linemen in the league.

Kelce gave his thoughts on the Dodgers' recent success via social media on Friday. He has no hate for the squad but points out the inequality of resources that allowed Los Angeles to have star players across the board and be ahead of everyone else in baseball.

“I don’t even hate the dodgers specifically, Id do the same thing if I was in their position; I love Freddy Freeman and think Shohei Ohtani is remarkable. I just hate a system that allows for such inequality in competitive fairness accross an entire league. And them winning two years in a row is just a gross reminder of that. A lot of this honestly is just deep rooted hatred for the Yankees growing up,” Kelce said.

“A higher revenue sharing model would even the playing field to just coming down to what owners decide to spend. Even with that, a lot of net worth of owners is tied up in assets specifically the team itself, and spending cash above what the team is making, especially mid to low market teams, is not as easy as owners who have substantially higher net worths and more liquid assets.”

What lies ahead for Dodgers after winning World Series

Jason Kelce is right to point out the disparity of resources as an issue for professional baseball. The Dodgers benefit as a big market with stars all over the roster, but it would be fair for other teams to have the ability to keep up.

Los Angeles already cemented itself as a dynasty in the modern era. No team has repeated since the New York Yankees from 1998 to 2000, emphasizing the significance of the team's success. Adding players like Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinoby Yamamoto, Mookie Betts, and Teoscar Hernandez among others shows the heavy commitment the franchise has to winning.

The Dodgers will prepare for the offseason, making plans to retool the roster and have energy for a three-peat going into the 2026 campaign.