Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas missed most of the 2024-25 campaign due to three left hamstring injuries. Following an offseason spent rehabbing, Thomas is sidelined by yet another hamstring strain.

The 24-year-old injured himself during the first quarter of Wednesday's win over the Indiana Pacers and will be sidelined for at least three to four weeks.

“It's obviously frustrating being hurt with anything,” Thomas said on Friday. “Nobody wants to be injured, sitting off to the side. But I'm not really concerned about it. I'll be back in no time. So, I'm not really upset or concerned; it's just unfortunate. But good thing it happened earlier this year, so we can get on top of that and I can be back as soon as I can.”

Thomas suffered the injury while jumping to catch a pass in transition. He attempted to stay in the game but could not continue. The Nets promptly ruled him out.

“Since I’ve had [this injury], I already know [what it feels like]. I definitely felt like strictly tightness, so I honestly thought I was going to be able to go back in… But they were being cautious with it. I’m thankful for that,” he continued. “I don’t wanna make it worse than it already was… I played like two plays after that, and I was like, yeah, nah, I just don’t feel right. I gotta come out. Definitely didn’t expect it to be, I wouldn’t say it’s that severe, but you’re out for an extended period of time, so it’s unfortunate. Definitely felt it immediately and was like, yeah, I can’t play like this.”

Thomas added significant muscle in prior years but called his hamstring injuries last season “bad luck.” He underwent a body transformation this summer, telling reporters at training camp he lost “a good amount” of weight, though the change was more about aesthetics than performance.

Cam Thomas' injury struggles continue following failed Nets contract negotation

Thomas' fourth hamstring strain in the last year is concerning regarding his availability moving forward. Despite this, he doesn't feel the need to adjust his training or rehab regimen.

“It was just an unfortunate play. I mean, I can't really explain it. I did everything good, everything right,” Thomas said. “So it's not really nothing that I have an answer for right now. It is what it is. I don't expect to be out very long, but we'll see how it goes. It's definitely unfortunate being hurt, being out. But at the end of the day, you just gotta take it with the punches and try to get back as quickly as you can.” Asked Cam Thomas if anything will change in his training/rehab regimen after another hamstring strain: "It was just an unfortunate play. I can't really explain it. I did everything good, everything right… So it's not really nothing that I have an answer for right now. It is… pic.twitter.com/WG0PJI4Y40 — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) November 8, 2025 Thomas averaged 24.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists on .408/.356/.875 shooting splits across seven games before Wednesday's early exit. The former first-round pick is in a contract season after failing to reach an extension with the Nets this summer.

Thomas turned down a two-year, $30 million contract from Brooklyn featuring a team option. The fifth-year guard also declined a one-year, $9 million deal that required him to waive his no-trade clause. He instead signed his $6 million qualifying offer, maintaining his no-trade clause this season ahead of unrestricted free agency next summer.