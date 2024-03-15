Love Is Blind's Clay Gravesande's mom, Margarita Gravesande, is speaking out after Clay shocked fans when he rejected Amber “AD” Desiree Smith at the altar during the season six season finale. Clay and Margarita were guests on Tamron Hall, where Margarita expressed she was “broken” and that Clay was traumatized by his father's infidelities.
“Well, you have to understand as a mom, when I looked at him, my heart was just broken,” she said.
Margarita and Trevor Gravesande were married for 24 years before they split. Clay brought up his parent's marriage several times during the show and how it affected his trust in marriage.
“I think for me, I made the commitment, but when I was actually in it, I was like, ‘Can I really do this?' So it was a lot of self-doubt coming through,” he said on Tamron Hall.
He added, “I'm going to stand by everything. I think for me it was like a roller coaster, but I went through those hurdles of emotions and it made me a better person so I wouldn't change anything.”
As for Margarita, said she was able to see how scared he was at the altar and how bad he wanted everything to work out.
“And I knew exactly in that moment what was occurring, because I saw it on his face,” she shared. “He wanted to be in a relationship, he wanted to be married, but I also felt like he was just dealing with a lot of emotions that really was his to deal with.”
She continued, “And unfortunately, I didn't know what I didn't know until in the end, and I never said anything to my ex-husband that I knew because that was his story to tell him.”
Where do Amber “AD” Desiree Smith and Clay Gravesande stand now?
At the reunion which aired on Wednesday (March 13), Clay and AD did not confirm they were not together but they also didn't say that they were currently dating. Shortly before the reunion, Clay said that their relationship status is “TBD,” and AD said, “I would say you would have to wait and see,” when asked if they are still together in two separate interviews.
At the reunion, Clay admitted, “She’s honestly the love of my life, and I did make a mistake going to the altar and saying no.”
All episodes of Love Is Blind season 6 are streaming on Netflix.