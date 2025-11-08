The Dallas Mavericks lost a key frontcourt player during Friday night's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. That player happened to be veteran center Daniel Gafford.

Gafford is going through his seventh year in the NBA, his third with the Mavericks. However, this season has seen him be in and out of the team's rotation due to minor injuries keeping him on the sidelines. Prior to Friday's game, he's only appeared in three of the squad's seven contests.

Article Continues Below

Gafford's injury woes struck again during the matchup against the Grizzlies, per reporter Joey Mistretta. He sustained soreness on his right ankle, which will have him miss the remainder of the contest.

“Daniel Gafford (right ankle soreness) will not return to the Grizzlies-Mavericks game,” Mistretta wrote.