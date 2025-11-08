After a few rough goes in early October to cause concerns about their ultimate ceiling, the Philadelphia Eagles are back and look better than ever, sitting in first place in the NFC at 6-2 with a commanding 2.5-game lead in the NFC East after all three of their competitors lost during their Week 9 bye.

And the best part? Reinforcements are here, with Howie Roseman working the phone lines to add not one, not two, but three new players to his roster that should help fortify positions of weakness down the stretch.

First came Michael Carter II, the Joe Douglas-drafted slot cornerback out of Duke who looked like one of the very best interior defenders in the league under Robert Saleh before falling out of favor when he left town. Appearing in just five games with four starts in 2025, MC2 has struggled in coverage on one of the worst defenses in football, making the move an easy yes for Darren Mougey.

Jaire Alexander, too, was once considered a premier talent at his position, but after injuries began to stack up, he was more or less a non-factor for the Baltimore Ravens after signing with the team earlier this year. So far, Alexander has said all the right things about providing veteran leadership to a defense that needs some and about his Philadelphia credentials, but that goodwill won't last if he can't keep up with his guy on the perimeter.

And last but not least, the Eagles landed the cherry on top in Jaelan Phillips, the former UCLA/Miami edge rusher Philadelphia was linked to during the 2021 NFL Draft before ultimately trading up to select DeVonta Smith, with the Dolphins taking him off the board at pick 18. Phillips has experience playing under Vic Fangio, has an incredible collection of pass-rushing moves, and has already declared that the trade was “literally the greatest thing that has happened to me in my whole life,” so it's safe to assume he'll become an all-time fan favorite if he can produce at a high level.

Will Alexander, Carter II, and Phillips make an impact alongside Brandon Graham, who will presumably be making his 2025 debut for the Birds as well? Only time will tell, but with the Eagles heading to Green Bay for a rematch of Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season, the stage is set for a legitimate measuring stick game that won't just determine who has the top seed in the NFC in Week 10 but could have serious seeding ramifications down the stretch as well.

Both Jaire Alexander and Michael Carter II see the field

Heading into Week 10, the Eagles' secondary has seen better days.

Sure, Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell are still happy and healthy, forming the best young 1-2 punch at cornerback the Eagles have had in years, but Marcus Epps was recently placed on IR, Adoree' Jackson remains unable to practice with a concussion, and Jakorian Bennett is still working his way back from a pectoral injury. Factor in the rough play of Kelee Ringo as of late, and the Eagles find themselves in a unique position where Alexander and Carter II may actually have to take the field sooner than later in key roles.

Now, for Fangio, this certainly isn't ideal, as he's famously liked to give players some time to work into his scheme when they take the field after a signing, trade, or injury, as was the case with DeJean last year and Andrew Mukuba this season, but Za'Darius Smith played a big role right away and cornerback isn't that different from designated pass rusher, especially considering defensive backs can be rotated in and out situationally.

Will either Alexander or MC2 know the entire playbook before Monday Night Football? No, they most assuredly will not, but for perimeter cornerback, Alexander's position, there really aren't that many options on any given play, deep zone, shallow zone, man coverage, etc, so it's easy to see a world where a player with 87 games of NFL action can contribute if Ringo falters in practice or on the field.

And as for Carter II? Well, he seems destined to play in defensive subpackages either as the primary slot with DeJean kicking outside, as the dime cornerback, or even as a hybrid cornerback/safety, taking on the smaller internal option while the Iowa product mans up against a tight end or running back.

How will it ultimately shake out? It's hard to say, but one thing is clear: the Eagles need better cornerback play, and Alexander and MC2 appear poised to provide some help right away.

Article Continues Below

Jaelan Phillips and Brandon Gram get their first sacks

Much like at cornerback, the Eagles' edge rushing group is a work-in-progress, with Azeez Ojulari and Ogbo Okoronkwo both on IR, and Nolan Smith working his way back after having his 21-day practice window opened up.

Fortunately, regardless of whether Smith can play or not, the Eagles have not one but two new outside linebackers in the mix to play in Week 10 in Phillips and BG, who look to play a serious role for Fangio alongside Josh Uche, Jalyx Hunt, and Patrick Johnson, assuming he's elevated off the practice squad for the contest.

For Graham, that should be easy enough, as, while he's still getting back to peak football playing shape, he's one of the most experienced rushers in the NFL and played some really good football for the Eagles last season, amassing 20 tackles, six tackles for a loss, seven QB hits, and 3.5 sacks over 311 snaps under Fangio's watch. With the versatility to rush inside and out, Graham should make an impact for the Birds in Week 10, especially if Moro Ojomo is limited due to lingering symptoms from his concussion.

Phillips, too, has played for Fangio, albeit two years ago in Miami, but when the duo were linked up, they produced some very good results, with the 26-year-old edge rusher playing well against the run and the pass in one of the more complete positions on the team, outside linebacker. He, too, may take some time to get to being a full-time starter opposite Smith, but don't be surprised if Phillips and Graham are both frequent flyers in the Packers backfield, chasing after a quarterback in Jordan Love who has already been sacked 11 times in 2025. If Aaron Banks and/or Zach Tom can't play in Week 10, the Eagles' defensive line as a whole, and especially their newest members, could have a field day in Green Bay.

Brazil all over again: the Eagles get another win over the Packers

In 2024, the Eagles and Packers took the field in Brazil in a game many considered a preview of the NFC Championship game. Two evenly matched titans with sky-high potential, the Eagles ultimately secured the win relatively easily and rode that momentum – minus a few bumps along the way – to a Super Bowl victory.

In 2025, will the Eagles do the same? Yes, they very likely will.

Now to the Packers' credit, they are no joke, securing wins over the Detroit Lions, the Washington Commanders, the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they can be taken advantage of with the right gameplan, with the Dallas Cowboys playing them to a tie, and both the Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers securing wins by leaning on their run games. In contests where the Packers allowed 100 or more rushing yards on the ground, they are 0-2 in 2025, and considering the Eagles are still one of the premier rushing teams in the NFL, that stat does not favor a Green Bay victory.