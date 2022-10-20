Magic the Gathering Reveals Secret Lair Collabs, October Superdrop

The most recent Weekly MTG stream revealed new Secret Lair Drops for Magic: the Gathering. Read on to learn more about the new drops coming and what cards are getting blinged out.

During a Weekly MTG stream on Magic: the Gathering’s official YouTube channel, Blake Rasmussen, senior communications manager of Magic at Wizards of the Coast, announced the new Secret Lair Drops coming to the game. As a quick refresher, Secret Lair Drops (SLDs) are a series of cards that present cards from throughout Magic’s history in a new way. The themes of these drops usually vary, and they range from featuring the art of certain artists on all cards to collaborations with other media like Fortnite and Street Fighter. Some SLDs even include all-new cards, with examples like The Walking Dead and the Street Fighter SLDs. These SLDs are also print-to-demand, and pre-orders only last for a limited time. This means that once a drop ends, you will no longer be able to order them from the Secret Lair Drop website.

Several SLDs were announced during the stream, including collaborations from Post Malone and popular Japanese artists Yoji Shinkawa and Junji Ito. Aside from that, some of the cards are reskinned versions of already-existing cards. The full list of drops announced is as follows:

Secret Lair X Post Malone: Backstage Pass

Jet Medallion

Post’s Citadel (Bolas’s Citadel)

Post, Son of Rich (K’rrik, Son of Yawgmoth)

Post’s Sigil (Leshrac’s Sigil)

Secret Lair X Post Malone: Lands

One of each basic land in the retro frame, but with drawings by Post Malone in the text box in lieu of their respective mana symbols

Secret Lair X Warhammer 40,000: Orks

Aggravated Assault

Da Vulcha (Skysovereign, Consul Flagship)

Ork Commando (Merciless Executioner)

Makari the Lucky Grot (Krenko, Tin Street Kingpin)

Ghazghkull, Prophet of the Waaagh! (Zurgo Helmsmasher)

Secret Lair X Warhammer Age of Sigmar

Archaeon the Everchosen (Najeela, the Blade-Blossom)

Ghal Maraz, the Great Shatterer (Loxodon Warhammer)

Blind Obedience

Neave Blacktalon (Danitha Capashen, Paragon)

Stardrake (Scourge of the Throne)

Secret Lair X Warhammer Blood Bowl

Perfect Defense (Defense of the Heart)

The Ball (Fellwar Stone)

Touchdown! (Approach of the Second Sun)

Re-Roll (Rewind)

Both Down (Bone Splinters)

Throw Team-Mate (Fling)

If Looks Could Kill

Azami, Lady of Scrolls

Liliana of the Dark Realms

Reflector Mage

Adaptive Automaton

Special Guest: Junji Ito (available in both English and Japanese)

Thoughtseize

Carrion Feeder

Doomsday

Plaguecrafter

Special Guest: Yoji Shinkawa (available in both English and Japanese)

Tezzeret the Seeker

Solemn Simulacrum

Skullclamp

Phyrexian Metamorph

The Weirdest Pets in the Multiverse

Laboratory Maniac

Stitcher’s Supplier

Beast Whisperer

Vizier of the Menagerie

Wood Elves

The Space Beyond the Stars

Imprisoned in the Moon

Stasis

Prismatic Omen

Wheel of Sun and Moon

Totally Spaced Out – Galaxy Foil

Fabled Passage

Strip Mine

Ash Barrens

Command Beacon

All of these SLDs are now available for preorder on the official Secret Lair website. Foil and non-foil versions are available for each of these drops, except for the Totally Spaced Out drop. Aside from ordering the individual drops, you also have the option of picking up bundles that contain all of these drops (also in foil or non-foil). Again, once the pre-order period ends, they will not be available on the Secret Lair website, so pick them up if you’re interested in them!

