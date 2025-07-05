Notre Dame football continues to score touchdowns on the recruiting trail. The Fighting Irish are getting the pledge of four-star wide receiver Kaydon Finley, per On3. Finley chose Notre Dame over several other college football powers, including Texas and Texas A&M.

Finley is a player who has cheered for Notre Dame since he was a kid. That wasn't however what sold him on the program.

“When I really knew Notre Dame was where I wanted to be was on my official visit,” he said. “That set it in stone, for sure.”

There were several power four programs going after the wideout, including Arizona State. He will join Notre Dame football in the school's 2026 recruiting class.

“Notre Dame is just different,” Finley added. “They recruit a certain type of kid. You have to be a special football player and person. When I went on my official visit, all the recruits clicked. And how the coaches and players got along with all of us set Notre Dame apart from Texas and the other schools. I had a great time at Texas, but it didn’t feel as good as Notre Dame.”

Notre Dame football opens its 2025 season on August 31 against Miami Florida.

Notre Dame hopes to return to the College Football Playoff

The Fighting Irish made last year's national championship game, before losing to Ohio State. Head coach Marcus Freeman hopes to lead the program back to the College Football Playoff.

Freeman took over for Brian Kelly. The young coach has done something Kelly never accomplished at the school, by making the CFP.

In order for Notre Dame to win again, the team has to replace quarterback Riley Leonard. Leonard had a solid season in 2024, throwing and running the football. He finished the season with 2,861 yards passing. He also rushed for 906 yards, and 17 touchdowns in his final college season.

Leonard is now in the NFL, after getting drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2025 draft. He was selected in the sixth round, with the 189th overall pick.