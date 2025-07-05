The 2024 college football season did not go their way, but Alabama remains one of the most successful recruiting teams in the 2025 offseason. Days after landing consensus five-star wideout Cederian Morgan, Kalen DeBoer made another splash by adding four-star defensive tackle Nolan Wilson to his class of 2026.

Wilson committed to Alabama on July 4, Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported. The Picayune, Mississippi, native committed to the Crimson Tide over offers from Ole Miss, Miami, Florida, Michigan, Auburn, Texas A&M and many others.

Wilson, the No. 3-rated interior defensive lineman of his class, became the latest big-name addition to Alabama's absurd 2026 college football recruiting class. Within a two-week frame, the Crimson Tide received verbal commitments from five-star prospects Morgan, Xavier Griffin and Ezavier Crowell. Wilson is DeBoer's second four-star commit in that span, joining tight end Mack Sutter.

Alabama returns two starting interior defensive linemen in 2025, LT Overton and Tim Keenan, but both enter their final year of eligibility. Barring a slew of incoming transfers, Wilson should be in line to compete for immediate playing time as a true freshman.

Kalen DeBoer, Alabama look to carry momentum into 2025

While DeBoer's 2026 recruiting class is shaping up to be an elite unit, he has yet to make an impact for Alabama in the college football transfer portal. As such, the Crimson Tide enter a pivotal 2025 season with an interesting roster that lacks star power.

After losing quarterback Jalen Milroe, Alabama did not find a replacement in the portal. Instead, longtime backup Ty Simpson will take the reins in 2025. DeBoer lost several key players in the portal, including Kendrick Law, Justice Haynes, Caleb Odom, and others.

Despite the losses, Alabama managed to hold onto star wideout Ryan Williams, running back Jam Miller and left tackle Kadyn Proctor. Yet, given the unknowns of many key starters, including Simpson, their 2025 expectations are tempered.

Following Nick Saban's retirement, DeBoer went just 9-4 in his first season. The letdown campaign caused Alabama to miss the College Football Playoffs for the first time since 2019. With the prestige of the program triggering an impatient fan base, many see 2025 as a make-or-break campaign for DeBoer. While off to a good start in the recruiting market, he has yet to see the results show themselves on the field.