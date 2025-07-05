The San Antonio Spurs started NBA Free Agency by addressing the team's biggest singular need. Shortly after the league lifted the offseason moratorium, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Silver and Black had agreed to terms with Luke Kornet.

The Spurs are coming off the heels of 34-48 and 22-60 seasons. So while they have several needs, there is none bigger than another quality big man to pair with and/or spell center Victor Wembanyama.

At the end of last season – without Wemby because of injury – the Spurs were starting 6-foot-8 Bismack Biyombo at center. The only other “big” who was part of the rotation by then was Sandro Mamukelashvili, who stands 6-foot-9, but prefers to play at the perimeter.

Charles Bassey, who's played sparingly for the better part of the last two years while batting injuries, was also on the roster at year's end. The team traded Zach Collins in the deal for De'Aaron Fox in February.

By those standards, Kornet represents an upgrade. To what extent is the question.

Luke Kornet's path to the Spurs

Kornet is coming off the most well-rounded season of his career. In playing 73 games for a defending champion Boston Celtics squad that was again one of the best in the league, the former Vanderbilt Commodore averaged 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 1.6 assists per contest.

His rebound and assist numbers marked career highs while the 6.0 ppg were just a point below his second year when he suited up for the New York Knicks.

Set to enter his ninth NBA season, Kornet joined New York as an undrafted free agent in 2017. Following a two-year stint that included a two-way contract, the 7-foot-1 center signed with the Chicago Bulls in 2019. After a 2021 trade sent him to the Celtics, Kornet spent the '21-'22 campaign with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks and back in Boston.

Article Continues Below

Since then, the Lexington, Kentucky, native has developed into a solid big man. He appeared in 76 games total (including 13 in the playoffs), averaging 5.3 points and 4.1 rebounds in the regular season, to help the Celtics win the NBA championship in 2023-'24.

Grading the Spurs' Luke Kornet signing

What does the Celtics best player think of Kornet's deal with the Spurs?

“Much deserved,” Jayson Tatum posted on Instagram.

Kornet, who played his high school ball in the Texas town of Argyle, returned to Boston last offseason despite other contract offers. With the Spurs deal comes the ability to rebound (especially offensively) and set screens. He's a smart player who reads offensive and defensive assignments and can start the break.

While there's early thought that the Spurs will continue to start Wembanyama at center and, thus, bring Kornet off the bench, Kornet could also play well with Wemby given their contrasting skill sets. At four years for $41 million, it appears to be a reasonable contract that the Spurs could easily afford given their salary cap position.

It's not the splash that other moves have been, but it could prove an effective one for San Antonio, especially given what they've lacked.

Grade: B