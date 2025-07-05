Jonnu Smith didn’t see this offseason taking him away from South Florida, but now he’s gearing up for a new chapter with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Miami Dolphins traded the veteran tight end in a deal that also sent cornerback Jalen Ramsey packing, shaking things up for both teams as they head into training camp.

Breaking his silence on Wednesday night, Smith shared that the news caught him off guard.

“I didn’t see this coming, especially after how my season went,” he said during an appearance on Terron Armstead’s podcast. “I thought I’d finish my career in Miami, which had become home for me and my family.”

Coming off the best season of his NFL career, the 2023 Pro Bowl selection set franchise records for tight ends with 88 catches, 884 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns. Despite his impressive performance during a challenging year for Miami’s offense, talks about an extension never got off the ground. As reported by NFL.com, the Dolphins’ salary cap issues made it tough to keep him around.

Smith played an invaluable role in the team while Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle were hurt, and Tyreek Hill was inconsistent. But after months of negotiation, he ended up being in a big-time trade where the Dolphins acquired All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. “At some point, they said they just had to move on,” Smith said. “They couldn’t pay me like a Pro Bowl tight end.”

Now, as a member of the Steelers, Smith joins a tight end lineup that features Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington. His athleticism and versatility will add a fresh element to a Pittsburgh offense that recently welcomed DK Metcalf after George Pickens’ departure. Plus, he’ll be reuniting with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who coached him during their time with the Titans and Falcons — a connection that could help him settle in.

Pittsburgh quickly demonstrated its faith in Smith by giving him a one-year, $12 million extension — precisely the kind of acknowledgment he hoped for in Miami. “I had to decide to go where I'm appreciated and regarded as one of the best in the league,” said Smith.

With training camp coming soon, Smith is excited about the new opportunity that brings stability and a set of circumstances with which Smith is familiar.