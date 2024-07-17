Only weeks removed from heartbreak, the Dallas Mavericks suffered another setback after losing to the Boston Celtics 4-1 in the 2024 NBA Finals. The Mavs announced that superstar guard Kyrie Irving had undergone surgery for a broken left hand that he injured while participating in offseason training.

No recovery timetable has yet been released or when Irving will be cleared to participate in basketball-related activities, but thankfully, he's in good spirits despite the injury.



“Tribe, Thank you for all the messages and prayers. GOD truly knew that I needed to take a break from Basketball after the long season and give myself some time to heal. I am in love with getting better at my craft, but now I must rest and recover.”

Irving joined the Mavericks in 2022 after he demanded a trade to end his controversial stint with the Brooklyn Nets. While the Mavs missed the playoffs after his arrival, last season saw a great improvement in their fortunes, as they reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011.

Last season, Irving averaged 25.6 points, 5.2 assists, and 5.0 rebounds as he and Luka Doncic led the Mavericks to the fifth seed in the Western Conference. They defeated the Clippers, Thunder, and Timberwolves to reach the NBA Finals but couldn't overcome the Celtics to win the NBA championship.

Will Kyrie Irving's injury impact the Mavs' title hopes?

In the immediate aftermath of Dallas losing to Boston in the NBA Finals. He noted how proud he was of the entire team and franchise and expressed his belief that he and his team would compete at the highest level next season for a championship and that this wouldn't be the last anyone sees of them.

“Very confident [in the team's future]. That's one positive that we can take from this series: just how far we made it and how proud I am of the guys. We answered a lot of questions this year on what we're capable of doing. Now, it's just about being consistent. I think, probably in the last week, I said that I wanted [us] to be remembered as one of the best teams of this era.”

“The last few champions have been new ones, each and every year. I see an opportunity for us to really build our future in a positive manner where this is almost like a regular thing for us, and we're competing for championships.”

Irving and the Mavericks have taken some big steps to improve their roster. They added four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson after he left the Golden State Warriors. With his catch-and-shoot prowess, Thompson will significantly improve how Dallas flows on offense, especially their three-point shooting.

However, with Irving's sudden injury, Dallas may struggle to start next season if their superstar point guard isn't ready to play. With no firm timeline for recovery, it's unknown when Irving will return to the court, which could further decide what the Mavs do this offseason. Hopefully, the rest and recovery will make it sooner rather than later.