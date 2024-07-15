The 2024 Team USA squad is continuing its preparations for the Summer Olympics. Team USA took on Australia in a heated scrimmage on Monday. The game came down to the final minutes, but Team USA won 98-92. Los Angeles Lakers and longtime Olympic star LeBron James gave an instant and blunt reaction to the close win.

“Good test,” James said when walking to the locker room after the game, via the NBA's X account.

James put on an admirable supportive effort. He ended the matchup with 10 points, three assists, three rebounds, and shot 50 percent on his three-point attempts. However, his fellow Lakers teammate Anthony Davis shined the most. Davis amassed a team-high 17 points, 14 rebounds, blocked two shots, and grabbed one steal.

In addition, five other players reached double-digit scoring marks including Devin Booker (16), Anthony Edwards (14), LeBron James (10), Joel Embiid (10), and Bam Adebayo (10).

As James said, Team USA's close call against Australia is a good test as they prepare to face other talent. Before the game, head coach Steve Kerr said he was likely to change his team's starting lineup. Kerr followed through and started Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards. Tatum and Edwards took reps with the starters during Sunday's practice session.

Tatum scored 10 points, dished five assists, and grabbed four boards. Meanwhile, Edwards' 14-point performance was accompanied by two steals and a 60 percent three-point shooting clip. It will be interesting to see how the young stars continue to fare on the world's biggest stage.

Team USA has no shortage of Olympic leadership with LeBron James and Stephen Curry

NBA legend Grant Hill got vocal about James and Curry's impact on the Olympic squad shortly after the team's training camp started.

“I'd say [LeBron James and Stephen Curry] are the two unofficial captains. The conditioning, the professionalism, the energy… they have been absolutely fantastic. And I will say, we know their legacy. We know what they've done throughout their careers. And the fact that at this point they still want to come back, it speaks about their experience playing for Team USA,” Hill said, via SiriusXNBA.

Hill noted the impressiveness of Curry and James' longevity and leadership. Moreover, he feels the two stars' experience on Team USA helped them reach greater heights in their careers.

“I really believe this: for both of them, they were a part of USA Basketball before they were NBA champions, and it gave them a foundation. It taught them how to win, how to be a part of something bigger than yourself. I think LeBron understands that and cherishes that, and I know Steph as well,” Hill added.

Hill said he previously talked with James about the impact playing for Team USA in the Olympics could have on younger stars like Anthony Edwards. Edwards can play a big role in the team's success and takeaway lessons that can help in his Timberwolves stardom.

LeBron James is playing a multi-faceted role in Team USA's success. The Lakers star wants to continue doing all he can to help the squad succeed as the 204 Olympics ramp up.