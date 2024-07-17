With the Buffalo Bills suffering another heartbreaking postseason defeat, the Baltimore Ravens losing multiple valuable members and Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud entering just his second NFL season, many consider Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals to be the biggest roadblock to the Kansas City Chiefs reaching and winning their third straight Super Bowl. But even those who do not think they are up to task, recognize that this is a vitally important year for the franchise.

Due to future contractual obligations, Cincy's tile window may be on the verge of closing, or at least significantly shrinking. Now that wide receiver Tee Higgins is committed to returning for this upcoming season, the Bengals have to be in Super Bowl or bust mode. If they fail, then blame is bound to be placed on the shoulders of the star quarterback.

That is the nature of the position. Considering how many young, talented signal-callers there are right now, an unsuccessful showing has the power to dramatically shift people's QB rankings. Just look at how much Jalen Hurts' stock has fluctuated these past two years. Could Burrow suffer the same fate if he falls short of expectations in 2024-25?

For some, the answer to that question will invariably be yes. Though, one also cannot ignore the impressive credentials the 2020 No. 1 overall pick has already collected during his NFL Career. A former superstar running back and two-time champion firmly believes that Burrow has done enough to withstand any potential turbulence.

Is this a make or break year for Bengals' Joe Burrow?

“Not for Joe Burrow,” Eagles great LeSean McCoy said on Fox Sports 1's “Speak,” via Chris Roling of Bengals Wire, when asked the question posed above. “He’s that good. He’s that great. And he’s that young. He’s only 27 years old. When he’s at his best, he’s healthy, we know his ceiling…we don’t need to see it now. We know eventually that it’s going to show up.”

While Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert, Josh Allen and Trevor Lawrence all have plenty to prove in the playoffs, Burrow nearly won a Super Bowl behind a porous offensive line and after coming off a torn ACL and MCL. Joe Cool thrives in the clutch, nearly knocking off Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs for a second consecutive year in the 2023 AFC Championship.

Burrow, who has thrown for 14,083 passing yards and 97 touchdowns in 52 regular season games, has convinced McCoy and many others that he is the consensus second-best quarterback in the NFL today. Eventually, though, he will be expected to solidify his standing with a ring. And as stated earlier, there may not be a better opportunity for him and his team to make history than in 2025.

He has the offensive weapons, experience and instincts to topple KC once again. Accomplishing such a feat, which will also deny the Chiefs the opportunity to be the first squad to three-peat, would put Joe Burrow in a special category. Leading the Bengals to their first championship would be one of the most impactful victories the modern NFL has witnessed.

But even if Burrow does not grab the Lombardi Trophy or advance to the AFC Championship next year, his greatness will likely remain unquestioned.