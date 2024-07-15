The United States was filled with shock on Saturday after former President Donald Trump was fired at during his Butler, Pennsylvania campaign rally. Trump received minor injuries and is on the road to recovery. Several athletes, including Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson reacted to the concerning shooting shortly after it took place.

Stephen Curry among athletes reacting to concerning Donald Trump shooting

“It's obviously a very sad time in general,” Curry said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “All the conversations around the election and the state of politics in our country, and then you have a situation like this, which just [evokes] a lot of emotions around things that we need to correct as a people.

“Obviously, gun control first and foremost, because the fact that that's even possible for somebody to have an attack like that. But just more so you want to [see] positivity and hope. It sounds cheesy, but it's real. That's when our country's at its best, and it just adds another blemish to what's going on. So sad is just the word.”

Mitchell Robinson shared his thoughts on the unfortunate shooting in an elaborate Instagram story post.

“I don't care about that election,” Robinson stated. “Don't get me wrong, a lot of people get shot at on a daily basis and nobody talks about it and it's wrong … I have a daughter and for someone to have all that security and still almost die after that, now I'm like damn, what about my daughter [sic] safety?”

In addition to Mitchell Robinson and Stephen Curry, New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner gave his reaction to the incident. First, Gardner posted a picture of Donald Trump raising his fist shortly after the shooting. Then, he went on X and provided more thoughts.

“In all honesty, I never voted before and am unfamiliar with politics, but I do think it's odd to judge people based on who they vote for. Maybe it's not odd and I just don't understand because I'm not familiar with it,” Gardner said.

More NBA, NFL athletes react

Ex-NBA player Terrence Ross also joined the conversation, sharing his thoughts on X.

“What’s happening to our country? Our government and politicians divide us, then act shock when things go to far,” Ross wrote. “It shouldn’t be red vs blue. It should us vs them. We have more in common than any of these politicians who are supposed to be our voice. Enough.”

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby also reacted to the shooting, posting a picture of himself alongside Donald Trump with three goat emojis.

The former President thanked law enforcement and first responders for jumping into action after a 20-year gunman fired shots that injured Trump's ear. The gunman was reportedly killed on the scene. A spectator at the Pennsylvania rally was also killed.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry highlighted just one of countless athletes to speak on the unfortunate shooting. Hopefully, future campaign rallies and officials stay safe amid this concerning time.