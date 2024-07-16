One day after Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown appeared to question whether Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James belonged in the NBA, Bronny's agent Rich Paul weighed in on the subject.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Paul said that the Celtics wing has a right to his opinion when he allegedly said “I don't think Bronny is a pro.”

“You know I saw some stuff that came out about Jaylen Brown, things like that. You can’t take what everybody’s opinion is and try to turn it against them or think that he’s a bad person, or the young lady that was accompanying him was a bad person. They have opinions they could say what they want to say, at least he is actually in the league, so there’s a lot of experts with no expertise. He’s an expert with expertise. So, if he has an opinion, he can have that opinion. But I know Jaylen Brown and I know he doesn’t mean that with any malice, he’s just having a conversation. It’s just the world that we live in today, why would he think someone’s videoing him saying anything?”

Paul also shared how Bronny will respond to Brown's alleged comments.

“Bronny’s going to keep his head down and continue to work and use things as fuel but continue to be passionate about the game of basketball because that’s the true thing.”

In Monday's NBA Summer League matchup where the comments supposedly took place, the Celtics topped the Lakers 88-74.

Celtics' Jaylen Brown responds on social media

Brown, the reigning NBA Finals MVP and an NBA Champion as a member of the Celtics, sat courtside with WNBA players Kysre Gondrezick and Angel Reese when his alleged comments were picked up on camera.

On Tuesday, Brown responded on social media.

“It’s a flex to have your son alongside you in the NBA,” Brown wrote in a tweet. “it reflects greatness and longevity! Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful I look forward to watching his growth.”

No matter what one's opinion is on Brown's alleged comments, it's clear that Bronny is struggling so far in NBA Summer League. Through four games — two in the California Classic and two in Las Vegas — Bronny is shooting 23 percent from the field (7-of-31) and has missed each of his 15 three-point attempts. In total, he is averaging 4.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals.

While the Lakers aren't likely counting on him to be a productive NBA player from day one in the NBA, it's clear that he has a long road to climb. While defense has been his calling card, the shot-making will need to come at a certain point.

Bronny will get another chance to break out of his slump against the Atlanta Hawks tomorrow night.