While not actively coaching the Los Angeles Lakers' Summer League team, new head coach JJ Redick was present at the team's first Las Vegas game on Friday night. Redick commented on rookie Bronny James' performance during the ESPN broadcast of the Lakers' 99-80 loss to the Houston Rockets.

The new Lakers head coach discussed his expectations for the Lakers 55th pick Bronny James with his former ESPN colleagues, Doris Burke and Mark Jones. Bronny has shown inconsistency on offense but has been serviceable on defense in his three games so far in the Summer League.

“Overall, we've liked what we've seen in practice. We like what we've seen in the Summer League,” Redick noted.

JJ Redick tempering expectations on Bronny James

JJ Redick also mentioned that he isn't concerned about Bronny's outcomes just yet at this early stage of his young career.

“I think you just have to let go of outcomes, and you just have to enjoy the process of being in the NBA. … He's obviously case study No. 1. He's going to be a big part of what we do in our player development program. We're going to invest heavily in him. He's got to fall in love with that process and let go of outcomes,” Redick said about Bronny James when talking a bout dealing with scrutiny.

In his first two Summer League outings with the Lakers, James had a total of seven points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals, and three blocks. He shot 3-12 from the field and 0-3 from beyond the arc during these games.

Redick expressed confidence that James has the potential to become an elite defender in the NBA. He also focused on the importance of considering the challenges James encountered early in his collegiate career before being too critical of his performance.

Bronny James' debut at USC was postponed due to a cardiac arrest he suffered in the summer before the 2023-24 season. Throughout the season, he shot 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from three-point range.

Bronny James performance in his third game in the Summer League

The younger James scored six of the Lakers’ first 13 points on Friday—a layup, two free throws, and an impressive dunk that showcased his athleticism

He didn't add to his score until midway through the fourth quarter, executing a slick move with a left-hand dribble down the lane, extending to make a floater with his right hand.

While James showed some promising moments, he also struggled against the Rockets. He had eight points, five rebounds, two assists with two steals, shooting 3/14 from the field and 0/8 from beyond the arc.

The first-round picks on the court, Reed Sheppard and the Lakers’ Dalton Knecht, displayed great potential.

Sheppard's 23-point performance fueled the Rockets' victory, extending the Lakers' losing streak this summer to three games following their losses in the California Classic.

Knecht impressed in his Vegas debut with 25 points, six rebounds, and four assists. He heated up in the second half, displaying the shooting prowess that intrigued the Lakers after he slipped from a potential lottery pick to No. 17 on draft night.

James is slated to start the season with the Lakers but is anticipated to spend much of the year in the G League for further development. Currently, he's focused on making an impact in the Summer League.