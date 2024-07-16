Bronny James had a tough shooting night on Monday, going 1 for 5 in the Los Angeles Lakers' 88-74 defeat to the Boston Celtics at the NBA 2K Summer League.

In the early goings of the game, Bronny James showcased his defensive prowess with a standout block. Facing a Celtics fastbreak early in the first quarter, the 19-year-old found himself as the lone defender for the Lakers against four Boston players driving to the basket.

Bronny James showing some shades of LeBron

Despite the odds, Bronny demonstrated his athleticism and defensive instincts by making a smart play to disrupt the 1-on-4 challenge. His impressive block had shades of his father, LeBron James, all over it, showcasing his inherited talent and basketball acumen on the court.

The fans on the X platform (formerly Twitter) were amazed by Bronny's play they had to tweet about it:

James didn't have many scoring opportunities, making just one of his five field goal attempts (0-for-3 from 3-point range). He scored his first basket with four minutes remaining in the game, drawing a loud reaction from the crowd. James ended the game with three rebounds, two points, one assist, and one block in 25 minutes of play.

The Lakers faced difficulties finding their offensive groove while the Celtics implemented a spread-out offense that kept the Lakers on the move defensively. Dalton Knecht, selected 17th overall from Tennessee, scored 19 points, and Max Lewis contributed 13 points, three rebounds, and two assists in the Lakers' defeat.

Another night of shooting struggles for Bronny James

James had a tough shooting night in his debut at the Vegas Summer League, failing to connect on any of his eight attempts from beyond the arc. He finished with just eight points and five rebounds in the game.

Through all his summer league games, including two in the California Classic, James has shot 7 for 31 (23%) this summer and is averaging 4.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

Bronny James, selected as the No. 55 pick in the draft, will likely require some time in the G League to gain experience before he can contribute significant minutes for the Lakers, and he team plans to be patient with his development.

Despite his inconsistent shooting, James is demonstrating potential as a versatile defender capable of guarding on the perimeter and using his athleticism to block shots.

LeBron and Bronny making history

If Bronny and LeBron James share the court in an NBA game, they would make history as the first father-son duo to play together simultaneously in the league.

Bronny James spent a season playing college basketball at USC, where he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

He participated in 25 games but missed the beginning of the season due to a procedure related to a congenital heart defect discovered after experiencing cardiac arrest during a summer workout.

The significance of Summer League is minimal in the larger context, serving as a valuable wake-up call for James regarding areas he needs to focus on and improve before his rookie season begins.

The Lakers made a deliberate choice in selecting Bronny, and Crypto.com Arena is expected to be filled whenever LeBron and Bronny play together this season.