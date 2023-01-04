By Dante Turo · 2 min read

The era of Mercedes Moné has officially begun.

Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, made her arrival at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. This was one of wrestling’s worst-kept secrets considering everybody knew she’d be at the event for weeks. But still, the moment she showed up was incredible.

After making her way to the ring, Moné attacked KAIRI and challenged her for the IWGP Women’s Championship at Battle in the Valley next month. People complained about Moné’s presentation, the botched finisher to KAIRI, and her promo, but I saw no issue. The botched finisher is what it is, but I thought everything else was fine. It was a legendary moment that fans never thought would be possible just a few months ago.

On top of making an appearance at Wrestle Kingdom, there have been rumors of Mercedes Moné being Saraya’s mystery tag team partner on AEW Dynamite next week. The wrestling world would explode if Moné shows up on AEW television next week. It would be a treat to watch Moné join a fresh new division and reach the top of the food chain in AEW. She’d be an absolute star, and I’m sure Tony Khan will make sure she’s constantly presented as one.

Mercedes Moné’s world tour is going to be spectacular. Moné will put on absolute bangers with the best female talents on the globe. Not only that, but she will also bring a spotlight wherever she goes. Fans tuned into Wrestle Kingdon to watch her debut, and I bet they’ll be glued to their TVs next Wednesday anticipating Moné’s debut on Dynamite.

Buckle up. The era of Mercedes Moné is officially upon us, and it’s only the beginning. Moné is about to take the wrestling world by storm.

For more content like this, subscribe to Stache Club Wrestling for weekly quizzes, predictions, and reactions, and listen to Dante and John’s weekly wrestling podcast every Thursday!