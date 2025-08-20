The Buffalo Bills are adding another HBCU star to their roster, as they've officially signed former Alcorn State Brave Jarveon Howard. Howard joins the team after Bills running back Darrynton Evans was placed on injury reserve and was signed alongside wide receiver Grant DuBose, another former HBCU player who played for Miles College in the 2019 season before transferring to Charlotte.

Howard, a Syracuse transfer, made a significant impact at Alcorn State, accumulating 2,048 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns across 22 games. In 2022, he shined with 1,275 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. While his carries decreased in 2023, he contributed as a receiver with 21 catches for 184 yards.

Howard made a strong impression at the 2024 NFL Combine, catching the attention of multiple NFL teams. Weighing in as the heaviest running back at 215 pounds, he still displayed impressive speed, running a 4.52 in the 40-yard dash—the fastest time among all running backs. He also dominated in the broad jump, vertical jump, and 10-yard split, solidifying his status as a top performer.

Ultimately, he wasn't selected in the 2024 NFL draft, as no HBCU player was picked. However, he was picked up as an undrafted free agent by the Green Bay Packers, who were already boasting a former HBCU star in their locker room with former Johnson C. Smith and Fort Valley State standout Emanuel Wilson.

The two former HBCU standouts actually teamed up to have a phenomenal game in the 2024 preseason against the Washington Commanders. Wilson led the team in rushing with 13 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown, while Howard was second on the team with 8 carries for 44 yards. He was waived from the team on August 20, 2024.

JARVEON HOWARD WITH THE LONGEST RUN IN UFL REGULAR SEASON HISTORY 💨 pic.twitter.com/AyoxvdNoRJ — United Football League (@TheUFL) March 29, 2025

However, he found his way back to the gridiron via the UFL In December 2024, when Howard St. Louis Battlehawks and made a huge impact. Last season, he made history by recording the longest touchdown run in regular-season UFL history. Now, he has the opportunity to bring that level of playmaking skill to a Buffalo Bills team that was an AFC Championship win away from a Super Bowl shot.