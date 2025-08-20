The 2025 NFL season is just around the corner. Now that NFL training camps and the preseason are underway, it is the perfect time to lock in for fantasy football. One of the best ways to do that is figuring out which players you like compared against average draft position (ADP).

Most fantasy football players use ADP as a guide for building their teams. As a result, you can gain an edge if you figure out a few players you like enough to pick before their ADP.

Wide receiver is arguably one of the most important positions in all of fantasy football, regardless of format. It is the most common position on most rosters. That makes it the perfect place to try and gain an advantage by grabbing swiping up a sleeper in the later rounds.

But which wide receivers should you target?

Below we will explore some of the biggest sleepers you need to know about at the wide receiver position.

They are ranked in ascending order by ADP based on ESPN's Live Draft Trends. The guys at the top of the list should still be available in the later rounds of most drafts.

7. Rashee Rice – Kansas City Chiefs – ADP 68.6

If you want to draft a sleeper in fantasy football, you often take to take a risk. But with that risk can come great rewards.

This is exactly the value proposition with Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice.

Rice was a monster during his rookie season, feasting off plenty of slot targets from Patrick Mahomes. He logged 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023.

Unfortunately, injuries and off-the-field drama significantly slowed Rice down in 2024. Now he is attempting a bounceback season in 2025.

Understandably, Rice's pending suspension has fantasy managers very nervous. But here's what we know so far.

Rice is likely to play in Weeks 1-4, as his NFL disciplinary hearing will take place on September 30th in New York.

This is both good and bad. It guarantees he'll have some early-season production. But it could end up keeping him from being available for the fantasy playoffs.

Rice is a risky pick around the turn between rounds five and six in 12-team leagues.

If you decide to take a chance on be sure to add rookie Jalen Royals off waivers after Rice's expected suspension begins. He should be the main beneficiary of Rice's absence.

6. Travis Hunter – Jacksonville Jaguars – ADP 76.1

I understand the skepticism around Hunter.

First, nobody really knows what to truly expect from Hunter as a two-way player. Since most fantasy formats do not count stats for individual defensive players, Hunter's unique skills on the defensive side of the ball are irrelevant.

In fact, there's an argument to be made that Hunter should go well after his ADP because of his defensive snaps. All those serve to do is potentially injure him, or tire him out.

All of that said, I think there's also a clear path for Hunter to exceed the fantasy community's expectations.

Hunter has the upside to become an elite WR2 as a rookie. He will benefit from receiving off coverage, as opposing teams will likely focus on stopping Brian Thomas Jr.

Hunter is a risky pick in the middles rounds.

If you do go after Hunter, it might be smart to stack him with Trevor Lawrence and Brian Thomas Jr.

5. Jameson Williams – Detroit Lions – ADP 79.3

There's a lot to like about Jameson Williams.

Jamo had a breakout season in 2024, logging 58 receptions for 1,001 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He also had limited production, including one touchdown, on the ground.

It is only natural to expect Williams to take another step forward in 2025. And it helps that he's being talked up during training camp and the preseason.

Jamo is the best player on this list in terms of big-play ability. He can take the ball to the house on any play because of his blazing speed.

Williams is more than a boom-or-bust player, but he may still have some pedestrian games.

He could be a great flex option in the middle rounds.

4. Cooper Kupp – Seattle Seahawks – ADP 93.2

I don't necessarily love Seattle as a landing spot for Kupp. But I am confident Kupp can overcome it.

The Seahawks are bound to force plenty of targets to Kupp in 2025. Kupp and Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be Sam Darnold's primary targets this fall.

Seattle's offensive line is not great, and Sam Darnold has been a questionable quarterback in the past. So there's some reason to be cautious about picking him too high.

Kupp's ADP has him going towards the end of the seventh round in 12-team leagues. That's still a bit early for me, but it is where you should start considering him.

I recommend Kupp as a late-round flier if you want a consistent player who can come off the bench and produce almost every week.

3. Deebo Samuel – Washington Commanders – ADP 109.6

Deebo can still do it all.

The presence of offensive genius Kliff Kingsbury in Washington should have fantasy managers excited about Samuel.

Deebo proved he can flourish in Kyle Shanahan's offense. Kingsbury is certainly up to the challenge of replicating that success.

The fact that Deebo can succeed on rushing plays could make Washington's offense even more dangerous. Add on Jayden Daniels' rushing ability and the Commanders could have the most versatile rushing attack in the NFL.

If Terry McLaurin does not reach an agreement with the Commanders before Week 1, then Samuel will become the team's top target right away.

Samuel could be a league winner if you can snag him around the ninth round.

2. Jordan Addison – Minnesota Vikings – ADP 111.3

Addison is another risky player who could be a great value.

He faces a three-game suspension to start the season, which is clearly scaring many people away from him.

But unlike Rashee Rice, Addison's suspension does not threaten his late-season productivity. Nor his availability for the fantasy playoffs.

When healthy, Addison is one of Minnesota's top receiving options. He also benefits from soft coverage because of teh attention Justin Jefferson draws.

I should note that J.J. McCarthy is the wild card in this equation.

There's no telling how good the second-year QB will play in 2025. But Addison was able to managed 63 receptions for 875 yards and nine touchdowns with Sam Darnold in 2024.

Personally, I think the skepticism around McCarthy is slightly overblown as it relates to fantasy football.

Give me Jordan Addison all day long in the ninth round of 12-team leagues.

1. Ricky Pearsall – San Francisco 49ers – ADP 120.5

Pearsall is one of the most attractive sleepers on this list.

He feels like the perfect kind of player how is falling because of his 2024 headlines and not his 2025 projections. Fantasy managers are clearly still holding it against him based on his ridiculous ADP.

Yes, Pearsall had a rough rookie season. We don't need to rehash it. So let's examine his situation in 2025.

49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk suffered a significant knee injury and is expected to be back by Week 6 of the NFL season.

Assuming that Aiyuk holds to that deadline (which is no guarantee), that gives Pearsall plenty of time to make a name for himself.

Pearsall and Jauan Jennings should be early beneficiaries of Aiyuk's absence.

If you can get Pearsall at his current ADP, don't even think twice. It could help you win your fantasy championship.