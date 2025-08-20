There's nothing more fun to watch in baseball than an old-fashioned standoff at the plate. When a batter and pitcher go toe-to-toe at each other and draw out a long at-bat, it gets everyone riding the edge of their seats. However, sometimes it's just fun to see a pitcher completely overwhelm his opponent. That's exactly what Philadelphia Phillies closer Jhoan Duran did against one of the MVP front-runners in the American League.

Duran was up against Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh at the top of the ninth with two outs remaining. With the Phillies up by two runs, an out here will give Philly the win. Duran decided that he was going to get Raleigh out, and he'll use every bit of force he can generate to do just that.

Jhoan Duran blew 102 by Big Dumper three pitches in a row to seal the deal @Cherry_Pins pic.twitter.com/BgbRCPOo9q — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 20, 2025

With the game on the line, Duran and catcher JT Realmuto decided the best way out of this scenario was to just throw straight gas. The Phillies closer threw three 102 miles per hour heaters in a row against Raleigh. All three pitches were located at the same spot: high and away from the batter, a tough location to hit at that speed.

Duran has been a revelation for the Phillies this season. Jose Alvarado struggled last season as the Phillies' main closer, and their closing woes continued this year with Jordan Romano and Joe Ross. To resolve that issue, the Phillies traded for Duran, giving up a couple of prospects to the Twins for the star right-hander.

The righty immediately helped turn what was the Phillies' biggest weakness into one of their strengths. He's played in six games since the trade, recorded five saves. He's yet to give up a run for his new team and has surrendered just two hits.

The Phillies possess some major firepower on offense and one of the best starting pitcher rotations on paper. A stable bullpen is the only thing holding them back from fully dominating the National League. Now, they've found the perfect closer to complement their star-studded lineup.