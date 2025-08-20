Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson confirmed Tuesday that his starters will take the field in Chicago’s preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Appearing on FanDuel TV’s Up and Adams with Kay Adams, Johnson said he wants his top players to get another chance to prepare before Week 1.

“We’ll go ahead and we’ll play,” Johnson said. “We’ll see how long it is. We’re going to get through a couple of days here at practice and then determine how long, but we need to go through this.”

HC Ben Johnson says the Bears starters WILL play in their final preseason game against the Chiefs 👀@heykayadams | @ChicagoBears #DaBears pic.twitter.com/cDABrxnR2K — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) August 19, 2025

That means quarterback Caleb Williams will get another opportunity to build on his strong performance in Chicago’s 38-0 victory over the Buffalo Bills. Williams led the opening drive with a seven-play, 92-yard march that ended in a 36-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus. He finished the night completing six of ten passes for 107 yards before being pulled from the game.

The Bears’ defense also impressed against Buffalo. They forced a three-and-out on the Bills’ opening series before backups took over. Johnson noted that their upcoming matchup will serve as a valuable road test for both sides of the ball after back-to-back preseason games at Soldier Field.

The Bears are looking to build momentum heading into the regular season

While many teams rest starters in the final week of the preseason, Johnson stressed the importance of live reps against an opponent of Kansas City’s caliber. The Chiefs, who are expected to contend again in the AFC, will also be playing their starters. Head coach Andy Reid told reporters that “they’ll start it off, for sure, and then we’ll see how it goes from there.”

That could mean Williams and the Bears’ offensive line will face star pass rusher Chris Jones and a Kansas City defense led by George Karlaftis and Trent McDuffie. On the other side, however long Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense are on the field will give Chicago’s defensive starters an important tune-up.

Chicago’s matchup kicks off at 7:20 p.m. CT. It will be the final opportunity for the Bears' starters to see game action before opening the regular season against the Minnesota Vikings.