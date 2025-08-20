The 2025 NFL season is just weeks away, which means the fantasy football season is just around the corner. Now is the time for fantasy football managers to get ready for redraft leagues, which typically draft around Labor Day weekend. That includes studying ADP for every position and determining how you want to build your squad.

The defense and special teams unit (D/ST) is often neglected by most fantasy football managers. Most will pick one up in the last round of the draft. Or simply wait until after drafting and pick one up off waivers.

There is certainly an argument for snagging one of the best defenses in the league, especially on contending teams.

But which fantasy defenses should you be targeting in 2025?

Below we will explore the top seven defenses and special teams units for fantasy football during the 2025 NFL season.

7. Detroit Lions

After the top five teams on this list, it is almost anyone's guess. Personally, I'm a big believer in Detroit.

If the Lions can stay healthy in 2025, I believe they have a great chance to become a top 10 defense in the NFL.

Obviously the biggest headline for the Lions is getting Aidan Hutchinson back after his brutal leg injury from 2024. Hutch was on a tear last season, logging seven-and-a-half sacks in just five games.

Even without Hutchinson for most of the year, Detroit was a top-12 scoring defense in fantasy football in 2024. It helps that Detroit had 16 interceptions (thank you Kerby Joseph and friends) and a pair of touchdowns.

There are a few concerns with the Lions though.

Detroit has a rough schedule and could be due for some regression after losing DC Aaron Glenn this offseason.

They are a risky pick, no doubt about that. But Detroit's defense can deliver huge points during weeks where they crush inferior opponents.

If you're interested in Detroit's D/ST, I wouldn't target them before the 10th round in 12-team leagues.

6. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have historically had a very solid defense. It looks like more of the same in 2025.

Pittsburgh had an average 2024 season, finishing with only 40 sacks. But they lived off interceptions with 17.

The main reason for optimism around the Steelers is their aggressive offseason moves.

Pittsburgh went all in this offseason, adding Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey to their secondary.

That should be a huge help for T.J. Watt and friends. If coverage holds up for longer, Steelers fans can expect more sacks and pressures from their edge rushers.

The Steelers D/ST could easily finish better than sixth when the 2025 season is complete. If they start slipping in your fantasy draft, scoop them up without a second thought.

5. Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have an aggressive defense that can cause confusion for opposing offenses. That means more mistakes and more turnovers.

Minnesota finished the 2024 season with 49 sacks, which ranks in the top five among NFL defenses.

There's even some reason for optimism, as the Vikings made some new additions that should upgrade their run defense.

I will admit, their secondary gives me pause. Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers are not the best cornerback tandem around. Harrison Smith is getting older, but should be fine at safety next to Josh Metellus.

The Vikings D/ST may be more matchup dependent than any other team on this list. If they're going up against a team that can shred them through the air, then you might want to go with a different option.

4. Houston Texans

It is easy to understand the hype for Houston's D/ST.

The Texans finished in the top five in sacks in 2024 with 49. They also had a whopping 19 interceptions, including five in one game against Jared Goff.

Houston added C.J. Gardner-Johnson this offseason, who should bring more aggressiveness to their secondary. That could pair well with their dangerous front seven.

Article Continues Below

The Texans have a rough early-season schedule, but have some easy matchups in the second half of the season.

They should be able to deliver when you need them the most.

3. Denver Broncos

I'll admit, I almost put the Broncos at second place. They could be that good.

Denver led the NFL with 63 sacks in 2024. This shows just how talented the Broncos can be, but it also suggests that some regression is coming.

The Broncos already had a strong defense at the start of the offseason. But they continued building on a strength throughout the spring. Denver added Talanoa Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw from the 49ers in free agency. They also drafted DB Jahdae Barron in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He should pair well with Pat Surtain II.

Denver starts the season strong with two cupcake matchups against the Titans and Colts. They also have some easier matchups down the stretch against the Giants, Jets, and twice against the Raiders.

Once you see D/STs start going off the board in your league, start thinking about grabbing the Broncos.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

It is tough to know what to do with the Eagles D/ST in 2025.

Philadelphia was dominant in 2024, allowing the fewest yards in the NFL. They also have some ascending talents in Cooper DeJean, first-round rookie Jihaad Campbell, and veteran Zack Baun.

However, the Eagles were gutted during free agency after winning Super Bowl 59. Josh Sweat and Milton Williams were the biggest loses.

The Eagles also have a tough schedule like other top teams in the NFL.

Philadelphia has the talent on paper to overcome. But make no mistake, they are a somewhat risky pick.

1. Baltimore Ravens

It is hard to argue with the Ravens taking the top spot.

Baltimore's defense is absolutely stacked with talent at every level.

The Ravens finished the 2024 season with 54 sacks, which ranked second only to the Broncos. They were not as dominant when it comes to interceptions (12) and other raw accounting stats.

Baltimore made some good additions this offseason as well, including first-round rookie Malaki Starks.

The Ravens have a tough schedule in 2025, but they also have a dominant offense helping them out.

If the Ravens can recapture some of their sack production from the past two years, they will be a force in 2025 as well.