It had been a rough past year or so for Brittney Griner, but it looks like she's putting all of those troubles in the past given how well she's been playing for the Phoenix Mercury as of late. On Tuesday night, Griner had another solid outing for the Mercury in a 91-72 win over the Washington Mystics, dropping 11 points and eight rebounds in just 24 minutes of play.

And in doing so, Griner further cemented her status as one of the greatest WNBA players of all time with a feat that should immortalize her in Mercury lore. After grabbing her fourth rebound with 8:19 to go in the third quarter, Griner became the Mercury's all-time leading rebounder, surpassing DeWanna Bonner who tallied 2,072 boards in her 10 years with the team. Griner then ended the night with 2,077 total rebounds.

𝗕𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗴𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀! Brittney Griner passes DeWanna Bonner to become first all-time in rebounds in franchise history! pic.twitter.com/Rs8Y2110gG — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 9, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It took Brittney Griner the same number of seasons as DeWanna Bonner to set the all-time Mercury franchise record for boards. However, Griner accomplished the feat in 59 less games as Bonner, unlike Griner, started her career with the team in a bench role.

Griner, who is already 32 years old, is yet to return to her previous levels of production. This, however, is understandable, as she had a lengthy layoff from the court due to her detainment in Russia that lasted for almost 10 months. For quite a while, the WNBA community had worried about the Mercury star's wellbeing, with many calling on the US government to do whatever it takes to free the 6'9 center. In the end, the Russian and US governments agreed on a prisoner swap deal that ensured the safe return of Griner stateside.

Thus, to see her accomplish this feat not even a year after her harrowing experience is nothing short of a proud experience. However, the Mercury, despite their win on Tuesday night, have struggled this season. Their victory over the Mystics was just their eighth of the season, and more likely than not, the Mercury will be heading into a rebuild given their aging core. So if this is the beginning of the end for Brittney Griner's Mercury tenure, then at least she made sure to cement her status as a franchise legend even further with this great feat.