David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

It’s been an emotional start to the 2023 WNBA season for the Phoenix Mercury. The start of the season marked the long anticipated return to the court for Mercury star Brittney Griner. Vice President Kamala Harris was on hand for Griner’s first game of the season against the Los Angeles Sparks and it that was followed up by an emotional first home game of the year against the Chicago Sky. While the narrative of Brittney Griner’s return to the Mercury has certainly dominated headlines, what should also receive equal amounts of attention is her actual play on the court. She’s shown no rust and she made WNBA history on Thursday as per the Across The Timeline Twitter page in a 90-81 win against the Minnesota Lynx.

First player in WNBA history to open their season with 3 consecutive games of 15+ PTS, 5+ REB, and 3+ BLK:https://t.co/rqdqyzv7rR https://t.co/OfkDIQKpTW — Across the Timeline (@WBBTimeline) May 26, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Brittney Griner’s early play for the Mercury could be foreshadowing a possible MVP run. In the Mercury’s season opener against the Sparks, Griner finished with 18 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots. She followed that up with 27 points, ten rebounds and four blocked shots against the Sky. Then on Thursday, she capped off the first week of the season with 19 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots.

Throughout the first three games of the season, Griner has been averaging 21.3 points per game, 8.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 3.7 blocked shots with splits of 74.2 percent shooting from the field, 100 percent shooting from the three-point line and 89.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line. It should be noted though that Griner does not take many three-point shots. Her shooting percentage is a career-high.