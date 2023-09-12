There are some questions surrounding the Phoenix Mercury after they failed to make the WNBA playoffs for the first time since 2012. What's not a question is whether or not their two best players, Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner, want to return to Phoenix after a nine-win season.

“I've got another year on my contract and I'm definitely going to fulfill that,” Taurasi said, via M.A. Voepel. “I'm excited with what we'll be able to do in free agency and having some salary cap space to make some moves.”

Taurasi, who became the first player in WNBA history to score 10,000 points in August, turns 42 next June. The WNBA's all-time leading scorer has spent her entire career with the Mercury. 2024 would mark her 20th season in the league.

Griner has also spent her entire WNBA career in Phoenix. She'll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason but has no desire to play anywhere else.

“Phoenix is home,” Griner said. “Me and my wife literally just got a place [here]. This is it.”

Griner led the Mercury in scoring this season averaging 17.5 points per game.

Both Griner and Taurasi missed time this season, adding to the Mercury's woes. The two were sidelined for a combined 23 games, with Taurasi missing the final five and seven of the last eight games of the season with a toe injury.

Diana Taurasi expects the Mercury to be much better next season, which could be her last in the WNBA. Bringing Brittney Griner back would be a start, but Phoenix has a lot of decisions to make if it wants to return to being a contender next season.