The 2023 WNBA season has come to an end for the Phoenix Mercury. Diana Taurasi and company will not be part of the 2023 WNBA playoffs and will instead face a long offseason following the team's campaign-ending 100-85 loss at the hands of the Las Vegas Aces on the road on Sunday.

Taurasi, however, is keen on continuing her playing career with Mercury in the 2024 WNBA season, which would be her 20th in the league. As for Skylar Diggins-Smith, it doesn't appear that Taurasi is overly excited about the prospect of the guard coming back to play for Phoenix.

“Next question,” Taurasi simply stated when she was asked about her feelings over Diggins-Smith's chances to play another season at least for the team, per M.A. Voepel of ESPN.

Diggins-Smith did not see action in the entire 2023 campaign, as she was also put on maternity leave by the team. She is still under contract with the Mercury until 2024. Diggins-Smith inked a four-year deal with the Dallas Wings worth $899,480 before getting traded to Phoenix for multiple future first-round picks. Through 84 games played with Phoenix, Diggins-Smith has managed to provide averages of 15.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per contest, while shooting 40.1 percent from the field and 30.7 percent from behind the arc.

As for Taurasi, the WNBA legend still has a live deal with the Mercury until 2025, having inked a two-year contract worth 469,872 with the team back in February.

Diana Taurasi missed a total of 14 games in the 2023 season but can use the long offseason to rest up her aging body.