Mat Ishbia is going all-in with all of the Arizona teams that he is involved in. He helped the Phoenix Suns get a stacked roster. Ishbia also cleaned house with a new head coach to aid their chances of acquiring the Larry O'Brien trophy. His next move involves the Phoenix Mercury as he hopes to contend against teams like the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty. All of this starts with their first and second acquisitions of the WNBA offseason, former Orlando Magic assistant coach Nate Tibbetts and Nick U'Ren of the Golden State Warriors.

The Mercury finished dead last in the league and embraced an earlier WNBA offseason, unlike other teams. This meant that Mat Ishbia had a lot of fixing to do in his squad. Nate Tibbetts was the first major change in the team's hunt for title contention. He was given a huge bag by the Mercury. This now sets him up to be the highest-paid coach in the league's history, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Moreover, Tibbetts was a crucial member of Jamahl Mosley's coaching staff. He had helped develop young stars like Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero in the Magic system.

After finishing their campaign with only a nine-win record, the Mercury hope to turn things around. Now, they have the opportunity to do so with the veteran expertise of Nick U'Ren in the front office. Match that with Tibbetts' ability to make young stars shine and they will be set for at least the next decade. Will the Mercury and Suns improve to become a playoff team next season?