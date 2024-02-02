The Fever continued to add solid depth to their roster.

The Indiana Fever already have a foundational player in Aliyah Boston. They have the opportunity to add another foundational player in this upcoming WNBA Draft with the No. 1 overall pick, widely expected to be Iowa star Caitlin Clark. In order to the build a contending team around their budding stars, they'll need to grab solid depth in WNBA free agency. They already made one good signing so far in Katie Lou Samuelson. The Fever struck again in WNBA free agency with the solid addition of veteran forward Damiris Dantas.

Damiris Dantas joins the Fever after sitting out the 2023 WNBA season. She last played in the league back in 2022 for the Minnesota Lynx. A native of Brazil, Dantas was the No. 12 overall pick by the Lynx in the 2012 WNBA Draft. She did not make her WNBA debut until the 2014 season. She has also played for the Atlanta Dream.

Dantas played four consecutive seasons for the Lynx before they cut her during training camp last year. In 2022, she played in 15 games for the Lynx, all starts, at a little over 17 minutes per game. She averaged 5.1 points per game, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists with splits of 30.4 percent shooting from the field, 26.2 percent shooting from the field, 83.3 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Dantas is a versatile post player who can play either power forward or center. During the 2020 season in the bubble, she averaged a career high 12.9 points per game. The Fever are looking to get back to the postseason after seven consecutive years of missing the playoffs.