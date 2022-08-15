Miami Football had a difficult year in 2021, but one positive development was the rise of some of the team’s younger players. Fans hope some could be Miami football breakout players for 2022.

The previous coaching staff made a poor choice when the Hurricanes persisted on playing older veterans for most of the first half of last season. Once they played more of their young guys, Miami started to see positive results.

All of these players will start over under the direction of new head coach Mario Cristobal. Under a new coaching staff, the players who saw action last year will have to earn their way back into the field, but this should be to Miami’s advantage.

Cristobal: execution ‘up and down’ in Miami scrimmage. Canes have ‘a lot of work to do’ https://t.co/QEHEJypQfM — Miami Herald Sports (@HeraldSports) August 14, 2022

Miami football is a program with a lot of youthful potential. If the Hurricanes can improve from last year, they might be a team to watch in the ACC this year.

Miami managed to attract a top-15 freshman class, which is impressive given where Miami stood when Cristobal initially took over the team.

It will be difficult for any of the rookies to make the starting lineup this year, though. Still, it is important to note that the positional group where this may occur is at the defensive end. A year ago, Miami football was atrociously bad at that spot. This recruiting class produced some outstanding prospects that can turn things around.

Here are three contenders for the Miami Hurricanes’ 2022 breakout players.

3 Miami breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in ACC

3. Brashard Smith

There will probably be a lot of end-arounds, reverses, sweeps, and other deception to keep the defense on its toes since everyone knows that new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis likes to be sneaky. Brashard Smith will probably be the player Gattis employs in these situations.

The 5-foot-10, 194-pound receiver, who is a four-star prospect for 2021, had an 88.3 receiving grade from 25 routes last season. He demonstrated that he possessed the quickness to convert planned touches into significant gains.

He had 14 targets with an average depth of 0.9 yards. Additionally, on his 14 receptions with four broken tackles, he gained an average of 13.4 yards after the catch.

2. Leonard Taylor

As a true freshman, Leonard Taylor made an impression on Miami football. He participated in the remaining nine games of the season and finished with 26 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss (tied for the team lead), 4.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. Taylor should outperform those averages as a sophomore in 2022 if he plays the full season as a starter.

Taylor, a five-star prospect for the class of 2021, did well as a freshman but is still developing. Had he played enough snaps to qualify (29.3%), the 6-foot-3, 305-pound interior defender’s favorably rated run-play rate in 2021 would have topped the ACC. Over 200 chances, he received a total grade of 71.7 PFF.

Miami may have one of the nation’s top defensive lines if Taylor realizes his potential sooner rather than later.

1. James Williams

“This year is going to be the year that Miami is back.” Safety James Williams @Begreat_20 by his account is taking more of a leadership role for the @CanesFootball program. pic.twitter.com/KQREgDqEzG — Marcus Benjamin (@BenjaminRivals) March 11, 2022

James Williams had an impact as a true freshman in 2021 He led Miami with two interceptions and contributed two pass breakups. He recorded 31 tackles and 0.5 TFL. With James Williams, Brian Balom, Kamren Kinchens, and Avantae Williams, Miami football will have a strong safety corps in 2022. Pro Football Focus actually anticipates Williams to perform superbly in 2022.

His extraordinary physical attributes give him the potential to become a superstar. The 6-foot-5, 224-pound safety should make the significant leap. With Williams, it is not a question of if but when. Recall that as a true freshman last year, the five-star recruit for 2021 had the fourth-best coverage rating in the ACC (78.1).

Williams’ stature will enable Addae, Steele, and Strong to position him defensively in a variety of ways. He is skilled at covering or playing in the box. Expect regular collaborations between James Williams, Avantae Williams, and Kinchens. In 2022, Miami ought to have a flexible defense.