As the summer months pass by and fall draws closer, the Georgia football program's focus on 2025 solidifies. Head coach Kirby Smart and his roster are looking to make another run at not only the SEC Championship, but a spot in the College Football Playoff again. Quarterback Gunnar Stockton is entering his first season as the top signal caller. If things go well and he returns to Athens in 2026, then he will have a new weapon to target. According to on3's Hayes Fawcett on X (formerly Twitter), the Georgia football team has gained a commitment from four-star tight end Brayden Fogle.

“BREAKING: Four-Star TE Brayden Fogle has Committed to Georgia, he tells me for @rivals,” posted Fawcett on the social media platform. “The 6’4 235 TE from Mansfield, OH chose the Bulldogs over LSU and Penn State. ‘All Glory to God!! Go Dawgs!'”

The Georgia football program has developed its fair share of tight ends throughout team history. Benjamin Watson was a former first-rounder who had a long NFL career. Orson Charles starred when Bulldogs legend Aaron Murray played quarterback at the school. Of course, Fogle would also be following in the footsteps of Brock Bowers, who could be the best player to ever play the position for the Georgia football program. Could Fogle reach those heights with Stockton and his successors throwing him the football?

Could Brayden Fogle follow in Georgia football legend Brock Bowers' steps?

Coming off another SEC Championship win and College Football Playoff appearance, Smart and the Bulldogs will almost certainly want to go further in not only 2025, but beyond as well. If Stockton has a great junior season, he could leave early. But if he decides to come back in 2026 for another run, then Fogle will be waiting for him. Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has plenty of options at the position moving forward, yet Fogle could be a difference maker early on.

That's something that Bowers was able to do as well. He starred for the Georgia football team as almost as soon as he arrived in Athens. Smart's staff knew how to utilize him, particularly under former offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Can Bobo get the same type of production out of Fogle in 2026? That is certainly something that all parties hope will happen.