Those hoping that WWE star AJ Styles hangs around for a while will be thrilled to hear his latest contract update. Despite rumors he may retire soon, he appears to be in it for a little longer.

Fightful Select reports that Styles signed a one-year contract extension with WWE. So, any retirement plans will have to wait at least another year. It does not sound like Styles or WWE have confirmed the report, though.

We will see if either party confirms the report. He is still one of their top stars, and he is in the midst of a feud with Dominik Mysterio. They were set to have a match at Night of Champions for the Intercontinental Championship. However, it was cancelled after Mysterio pulled out of the event.

What does AJ Styles' contract extension mean for his WWE future?

Styles re-signing with WWE means he will be around for the short term. He is still a top star, and they could continue to use him in marquee spots going forward.

If he only has a year or so left in his career, Styles will likely be used as an enhancement talent for younger stars. Beating someone like Styles could do wonders for rising stars.

While Styles is a former world champion, he has not held a top title in years. He previously beat John Cena and Jinder Mahal to win the WWE Championship. His second reign lasted 371 days.

Heading into WrestleMania 41, Styles was feuding with Logan Paul. While he put up a good fight, Styles lost to Paul. He got distracted by Karrion Kross, who tried to get Styles to cheat to win.

In 2024, Styles feuded with Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship. Their feud ended with an “I Quit” match at Clash at the Castle: Scotland, which Styles lost. Styles started a feud with Carmelo Hayes in the fall that was abruptly ended after he suffered an injury.