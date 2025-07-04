Lottery picks are usually a great way to build a championship team. Certainly, the Dallas Mavericks are hoping so after selecting Duke star Cooper Flagg No. 1 in the 2025 NBA Draft. At the end of the day, these are players who were at least the cream of the crop of their respective draft classes, even if they didn't pan out the way they should. Here are the 10 NBA teams that won a championship with the most lottery picks, ranked.

7 (tie). 1999-00 Los Angeles Lakers – 6

(left to right) Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant, Lindsay Hunter and Shaquille O'Neal hold championship trophies after winning Game 4 of the NBA Finals at The Meadowlands.
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Lottery Picks: Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Ron Harper, Robert Horry, Glen Rice, John Salley

While the early 2000s Los Angeles Lakers were known for the duo of Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant, the squad also had some of the best role players in the NBA that paved the way for their eventual three-peat success. In fact, all of their three-peat squads were composed of at least six lottery picks, including the 1999-00 Lakers.

7 (tie). 2019-20 Los Angeles Lakers – 6

Los Angeles Lakers players Anthony Davis and LeBron James and Quinn Cook and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope pose with their 2020 NBA Championship rings before a game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center.
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Lottery Picks: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dion Waiters, Markieff Morris

After Kobe Bryant's tragic passing coupled with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lakers knew that winning a championship would be the best way to rally their fans. LeBron James and Anthony Davis carried the Purple and Gold to a championship inside the NBA Bubble with the former taking his fourth NBA championship and Finals MVP.

7 (tie). 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers – 6

LeBron James raised the Larry O'Brien Trophy with Jim Brown by his side at the rally following the Cavaliers Championship Parade in Cleveland on Tuesday, June 21, 2016.
Scott Heckel-USA TODAY Sports

Lottery Picks: LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love, Channing Frye, Tristan Thompson, Richard Jefferson

There's no doubt that the 2015-16 season allowed LeBron James to cement his career by not only fulfilling his promise of bringing a championship to Cleveland, but doing it in historic fashion. Faced against a 73-9 Warriors team, the Cavaliers became the first team to come back from a 1-3 series deficit in the NBA Finals.

7 (tie). 2003-04 Detroit Pistons – 6

Detroit Pistons point guard Chauncey Billups (1) talks to the press during media day at Pistons Practice Facility.
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Lottery Picks: Chauncey Billups, Rip Hamilton, Darko Milicic, Lindsey Hunter, Rasheed Wallace, Corliss Williamson

The 2003-04 Detroit Pistons were huge underdogs against a stacked Lakers team headlined by Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone, and Gary Payton. Nonetheless, that didn't stop the underdog Pistons from pulling the rug. Thanks to their elite team defense, the Lakers struggled to get into their usual rhythm throughout the series. As a result, Detroit won their first title in 15 years.

4 (tie). 2011-12 Miami Heat – 7

Miami Heat forward LeBron James (6) reacts with center Chris Bosh (1) and guard Dwyane Wade (3) after a Heat basket during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Bradley Center. The Heat beat the Bucks 107-94.
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Lottery Picks: LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Juwan Howard, Eddy Curry, Shane Battier, Mike Miller

After a disastrous 2010-11 season, the pressure was on for LeBron James and the Heatles to win a championship. Fortunately, James answered his critics with his best season yet. The King was at the peak of his career and enjoyed a dominant supporting cast that allowed them to cruise to the 2012 NBA championship.

4 (tie). 2012-13 Miami Heat – 7

Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade (3), LeBron James (6), Chris Bosh (1), and Ray Allen (34) talk during a time-out San Antonio Spurs during the second quarter of game four of the 2013 NBA Finals at the AT&T Center.
Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports

Lottery Picks: LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Mike Miller, Ray Allen, Shane Battier, Juwan Howard

With a successful championship run in the books, James and the Heat weren't done yet. In fact, during the offseason, they made a significant upgrade to their roster by signing sharpshooter Ray Allen. The lives of the Big Three were made easier with Allen's ability to space the floor. Although they faced a tough opponent in the San Antonio Spurs at the 2013 NBA Finals, Allen's clutch basket paved the way for a Game 7, which sealed the repeat for Miami.

4 (tie). 2014-15 Golden State Warriors – 7

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) poses with the Larry O'Brien Trophy as Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala (9) celebrates with the NBA Finals MVP trophy after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game six of the NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena.
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Lottery Picks: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Shaun Livingston, Andrew Bogut, Harrison Barnes, Andre Iguodala, Brandon Rush

The 2014-15 season marked a new dynasty in the NBA as the Golden State Warriors won their first NBA championship thanks to the elite shooting of Stephen Curry. The Warriors built their squad mostly from the draft while making some much-needed moves for reliable veterans like 2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala, Andrew Bogut, and Shaun Livingston.

1 (tie). 2010-11 Dallas Mavericks – 8

Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) hoist the Western Conference champions trophy after game five against the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Western Conference Finals of the 2011 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. The Mavs beat the Thunder 100-96.
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Lottery Picks: Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Kidd, Jason Terry, Peja Stojakovic, Corey Brewer, Caron Butler, Tyson Chandler, Shawn Marion

During the 2010-11 season, it looked like LeBron James and the Heat's Big Three were going to win it all. But in contrast to everyone's expectations, it was the Dallas Mavericks who pulled out a monumental title run that's now described as one of the most difficult paths to a championship. Dirk Nowitzki shot the lights out, and the team's role players stepped up to the challenge.

1 (tie). 2021-22 Golden State Warriors – 8

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with the MVP trophy after the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at TD Garden.
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Lottery Picks: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, James Wiseman, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter

Since the team's 2019 NBA Finals exit coupled with major injuries to Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry, the Warriors were irrelevant for several years until the 2021-22 season, when Klay Thompson finally returned to action. This time around, Golden State invested a lot on their youth to surround Curry while also making room for continuity. In the end, the Warriors successfully extended their dynasty for one more season.

1 (tie). 2005-06 Miami Heat – 8

Miami Heat guard (3) Dwayne Wade against the Phoenix Suns at the US Airways Center. Miami defeated Phoenix 109-105.
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Lottery Picks: Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O'Neal, Gary Payton, Jason Williams, Derek Anderson, Michael Doleac, Alonzo Mourning, Antoine Walker

With Shaquille O'Neal leaving the Los Angeles Lakers after winning three championships, the Big Diesel was hungry for more after he took his talents to the Miami Heat. Here, O'Neal teamed up with Dwyane Wade. Both superstars worked together to carry the Heat to the franchise's first NBA championship. It's worth noting that this was a team led by a young Wade, who was supported by aging former All-Stars.

