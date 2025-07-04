Lottery picks are usually a great way to build a championship team. Certainly, the Dallas Mavericks are hoping so after selecting Duke star Cooper Flagg No. 1 in the 2025 NBA Draft. At the end of the day, these are players who were at least the cream of the crop of their respective draft classes, even if they didn't pan out the way they should. Here are the 10 NBA teams that won a championship with the most lottery picks, ranked.

7 (tie). 1999-00 Los Angeles Lakers – 6

Lottery Picks: Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Ron Harper, Robert Horry, Glen Rice, John Salley

While the early 2000s Los Angeles Lakers were known for the duo of Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant, the squad also had some of the best role players in the NBA that paved the way for their eventual three-peat success. In fact, all of their three-peat squads were composed of at least six lottery picks, including the 1999-00 Lakers.

7 (tie). 2019-20 Los Angeles Lakers – 6

Lottery Picks: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dion Waiters, Markieff Morris

After Kobe Bryant's tragic passing coupled with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lakers knew that winning a championship would be the best way to rally their fans. LeBron James and Anthony Davis carried the Purple and Gold to a championship inside the NBA Bubble with the former taking his fourth NBA championship and Finals MVP.

7 (tie). 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers – 6

Lottery Picks: LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love, Channing Frye, Tristan Thompson, Richard Jefferson

There's no doubt that the 2015-16 season allowed LeBron James to cement his career by not only fulfilling his promise of bringing a championship to Cleveland, but doing it in historic fashion. Faced against a 73-9 Warriors team, the Cavaliers became the first team to come back from a 1-3 series deficit in the NBA Finals.

7 (tie). 2003-04 Detroit Pistons – 6

Lottery Picks: Chauncey Billups, Rip Hamilton, Darko Milicic, Lindsey Hunter, Rasheed Wallace, Corliss Williamson

The 2003-04 Detroit Pistons were huge underdogs against a stacked Lakers team headlined by Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone, and Gary Payton. Nonetheless, that didn't stop the underdog Pistons from pulling the rug. Thanks to their elite team defense, the Lakers struggled to get into their usual rhythm throughout the series. As a result, Detroit won their first title in 15 years.

4 (tie). 2011-12 Miami Heat – 7

Lottery Picks: LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Juwan Howard, Eddy Curry, Shane Battier, Mike Miller

After a disastrous 2010-11 season, the pressure was on for LeBron James and the Heatles to win a championship. Fortunately, James answered his critics with his best season yet. The King was at the peak of his career and enjoyed a dominant supporting cast that allowed them to cruise to the 2012 NBA championship.

4 (tie). 2012-13 Miami Heat – 7

Lottery Picks: LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Mike Miller, Ray Allen, Shane Battier, Juwan Howard

With a successful championship run in the books, James and the Heat weren't done yet. In fact, during the offseason, they made a significant upgrade to their roster by signing sharpshooter Ray Allen. The lives of the Big Three were made easier with Allen's ability to space the floor. Although they faced a tough opponent in the San Antonio Spurs at the 2013 NBA Finals, Allen's clutch basket paved the way for a Game 7, which sealed the repeat for Miami.

4 (tie). 2014-15 Golden State Warriors – 7

Lottery Picks: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Shaun Livingston, Andrew Bogut, Harrison Barnes, Andre Iguodala, Brandon Rush

The 2014-15 season marked a new dynasty in the NBA as the Golden State Warriors won their first NBA championship thanks to the elite shooting of Stephen Curry. The Warriors built their squad mostly from the draft while making some much-needed moves for reliable veterans like 2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala, Andrew Bogut, and Shaun Livingston.

1 (tie). 2010-11 Dallas Mavericks – 8

Lottery Picks: Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Kidd, Jason Terry, Peja Stojakovic, Corey Brewer, Caron Butler, Tyson Chandler, Shawn Marion

During the 2010-11 season, it looked like LeBron James and the Heat's Big Three were going to win it all. But in contrast to everyone's expectations, it was the Dallas Mavericks who pulled out a monumental title run that's now described as one of the most difficult paths to a championship. Dirk Nowitzki shot the lights out, and the team's role players stepped up to the challenge.

1 (tie). 2021-22 Golden State Warriors – 8

Lottery Picks: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, James Wiseman, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter

Since the team's 2019 NBA Finals exit coupled with major injuries to Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry, the Warriors were irrelevant for several years until the 2021-22 season, when Klay Thompson finally returned to action. This time around, Golden State invested a lot on their youth to surround Curry while also making room for continuity. In the end, the Warriors successfully extended their dynasty for one more season.

1 (tie). 2005-06 Miami Heat – 8

Lottery Picks: Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O'Neal, Gary Payton, Jason Williams, Derek Anderson, Michael Doleac, Alonzo Mourning, Antoine Walker

With Shaquille O'Neal leaving the Los Angeles Lakers after winning three championships, the Big Diesel was hungry for more after he took his talents to the Miami Heat. Here, O'Neal teamed up with Dwyane Wade. Both superstars worked together to carry the Heat to the franchise's first NBA championship. It's worth noting that this was a team led by a young Wade, who was supported by aging former All-Stars.