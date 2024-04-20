It's no secret that Michigan basketball was in need of a factory reset after a disastrous 2023-24 campaign (8-24, 3-17), its worst in 107 years. The Wolverines replaced coach Juwan Howard with former FAU boss Dustin May, and their roster will undoubtedly be overhauled as well.
Michigan fans finally got exciting news Friday, as the program landed four-star recruit Justin Pippen, per 247 Sports. Justin, of course, is the son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen. Justin is 247's 62nd-ranked prospect in the nation, and he was said to be enamored when he visited Ann Arbor.
“Yeah, I loved it,” Justin said to 247's Travis Branham on air. “The coaches were great to me, showed me a lot of hospitality. They gave me really good pitches, you know, they see me coming in as a player that can impact the floor right away, so I'm excited to get to work.”
How will the 6-foot-3 combo guard fit into the Wolverines' rotation?
Justin Pippen should help Michigan basketball's dormant offense
Justin Pippen was a late bloomer for Chatsworth, California's Sierra Canyon High School, not earning a starting role until last season. He went from an unranked player to a top-75 commodity once he broke out, showing off his ability to both run the offense and score at all three levels, via Branham.
“I am a two-way player, I can shoot, I can pass and aside from that I am a competitor and I am a winner so everyday I will go in and work my butt off,” Pippen said.
The Wolverines could certainly use him, as the squad ranked just 190th in the nation in scoring offense last season, registering 72.9 points per game. Additionally, Pippen may not have to compete much for a starting role. Three-star point guard Durral Brooks will be in the mix, but Pippen's positional versatility gives him an advantage.
Pippen's role will also depend on what happens with the rest of Michigan's roster. Fellow combo guard George Washington III will be returning, but it's unclear what other backcourt options the Wolverines will land both in the transfer portal and recruiting trail.
While Dustin May certainly has his work cut out for him during this rebuilding stage, it seems that he's already established a positive vibe around the facility.
“Everything,” Pippen said of what stood out about his visit. “The campus is beautiful, the coaches are really nice, the players are very friendly, just everything really.”
Clearly, hitting the reset button can go a long way. It's not easy to create an appealing atmosphere immediately after inheriting the worst situation in the Big Ten. However, it does help to be a high-major in a Power conference, especially one with Michigan's level of history.
“Just the school itself,” Pippen said of why he picked Michigan. “I wanted to become a pro, that's my goal. Just the resources there, the culture there, it's a great group of guys, coach is very friendly and it's in the Big Ten. It's one of the best conferences in the world so you get to play on the big stage. All of that adds up to me wanting to go to the next level.”
Whether or not he follows his father's NBA footsteps will depend on how well his tenure goes with the Maize and Blue. With that being said, he does have the right environment around him to put it all together, with elite genes to boot.