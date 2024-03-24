Michigan basketball has found a new head coach, with Dusty May taking over the role for the Wolverines, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Dusty May Picked as Michigan Basketball's next head coach
Michigan basketball's decision to hire May came just a little over a week after news spread that the Wolverines had already parted ways with Juwan Howard. The former Wolverines star who was also a member of the iconic ‘Fab Four,' was fired by the Big Ten program after a dismal 8-24 campaign in the 2023-24 college basketball season. The Wolverines have also missed the NCAA Tournament two years in a row, and that ultimately forced the hand of Michigan to hand Howard his walking papers and find a replacement for him on the bench.
Enter Dusty May, who has gained so much acclaim for his body of work with the Florida Atlantic Owls of the American Athletic Conference.
May's history with Florida Atlantic Basketball
Even though Florida Atlantic was not able to duplicate in 2024 the magical run it had in the 2023 edition of the NCAA Tournament, there is no denying that May had a huge impact on the program. Before he took over as head coach of the Owls in 2018, Florida Atlantic had only been to the national tournament just once and that was way back in 2002. With May calling the shots, the Owls made back-to-back appearances in March Madness.
The Owls' Cinderella run in the NCAA Tournament in 2023 has become one of the biggest stories in March Madness history. As a ninth seed, Florida Atlantic managed to stitch together four victories in a row to reach the Final Four where they fell prey to the San Diego State Aztecs. Florida Atlantic also seemingly got a boost when the No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights upset the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers in the first round, giving the Owls a much easier opponent in the second round. In any case, the brilliance of May on the sidelines can't be underestimated and his talents are now expected to benefit Michigan basketball, a program desperate to turn things around.
May's tenure with Florida Atlantic ended in a heartbreaking 77-65 overtime loss to No. 9 Northwestern Wildcats in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, but he is leaving the program with his legacy as the school's best basketball head coach ever is safe and sound.
College basketball world reacts to Michigan hiring Dusty May as Juwan Howard's successor
“Michigan is hiring FAU head coach Dusty May as their new head coach WHAT A HIRE. MICHIGAN BASKETBALL IS BACK. #GoBlue,” shared X user @boonersports.
“This is a win for Warde Manuel and Michigan. Dusty May’s name was all over multiple searches, and here’s the fact: FAU had next to no hoops history with just one NCAAT appearance in 2002 before last season. 60-13 in last two years, a Final Four, two big dances. Remarkable rise,” said John Fanta of FOX Sports.
“I wish there was a moratorium on all coaching changes and transfer portal news during the NCAA tournament. Ain't nobody got time to process this Dusty May hiring right now,” Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report chimed in.
“Big Ten coaches with a Final Four appearance this decade: Dusty May,” posted @bluebyninety.