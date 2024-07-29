MTG Bloomburrow's release is on the horizon and fans are wondering what cards to expect from the set. As always, there'll be many new cards coming to the set alongside some notable reprints. For this guide, we'll be jotting down all reprints coming to the set. Here's everything fans need to know.

All Card Reprints Coming to MTG Bloomburrow

MTG Bloomburrow is a set the focuses more on the furry creatures of Magic: The Gathering. This set will not only bring in new cards but will also introduce new game mechanics. However, for this list, we'll be looking into all the reprints coming to the set. With that said, here are all the reprints.

Elspeth, Sun's Champion

Elspeth, Sun's Champion is a six-cost (four generic and two white) legendary planeswalker.

+1: Create three 1/1 white Soldier creature tokens.

-3: Destroy all creatures with power 4 or greater.

-7: You get an emblem with “Creatures you control get +2/+2 and have flying.”

Luminous Broodmoth

Luminous Broodmoth is a four-cost (two generic and two white) creature that has Flying. Whenever a creature you control without flying died, return it to the battlefield under its owner's control with a flying counter on it.

Jace, The Mind Sculptor

Jace, The Mind Sculptor is a four-cost (two generic and two blue) legendary planeswalker.

+2: Look at the top card of target player's library. You may put that card on the bottom of that player's library.

0: Draw three cards, then put two cards from your hand on top of your library in any order.

-1: Return target creature to its owner's hand.

-12: Exile all cards from target player's library, then that player shuffles their hand into their library.

Narset, Parter Of Veils

Narset, Parter Of Veils is three-cost (one generic and two blue) legendary planeswalker. Each opponent can't draw more than one card each turn.

-2: Look at the top four cards of your library. You may reveal a noncreature, nonland card from among them and put it into your hand. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

Ink-Eyes, Servant Of Oni

Ink-Eyes, Servant Of Oni is a six-cost (four generic and two black) legendary creature with Ninjutsu that costs three generic and two black mana. Whenever Ink-Eyes, Servant Of Oni deals combat damage to a player, you may put target creature card from that player's graveyard onto the battlefield under your control. Then it has a mana ability for one generic and one black: regenerate Ink-Eyes.

Liliana of the Dark Realms

Liliana of the Dark Realms is a four-cost (two generic and two black) legendary planeswalker.

+1: Search your library for a Swamp card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

-3: Target creature gets +X/+X or -X/-X until end of turn, where X is the number of Swamps you control.

-6: You get an emblem with “Swamps you control have ‘Tap: Add four generic.'”

Marrow-Gnawer is a five-cost (three generic and two black) legendary creature. All Rats have fear. It has a tapped ability, sacrifice a Rat: Create X 1/1 black Rat creature tokens, where X is the number of Rats you control.

Ant Queen

Ant Queen is a five-cost (three generic and two green) creature. It has a mana ability that costs one generic and one green: Create a 1/1 green Insect creature token.

Birds Of Paradise

Birds of Paradise is a one-cost (one green) creature with Flying. It has a tapped ability: Add one mana of any color.

Chatterfang, Squirrel General

Chatterfang, Squirrel General is a three-cost (two generic and one green) legendary creature with Forestwalk. If one or more tokens would be created under your control, those tokens plus that many 1/1 green Squirrel creature tokens are created instead. Then it has a mana ability that costs one black, sacrifice X Squirrels: Target creature gets +X/-X until end of turn.

Gilded Goose

Gilded Goose is a one-cost (one green) creature with Flying. When Gilded Goose enters, create a Food token. It has two tapped abilities. The first one has players pay one generic and one green to tap: Create a Food token. Then the other ability has players tap, sacrifice a Food: Add one mana of any color.

Nissa, Who Shakes the World

Nissa, Who Shakes the World is a five-cost (three generic and two green) legendary planeswalker. Whenever you tap a Forest for mana, add an additional one green.

+1: Put three +1/+1 counters on up to one target noncreature land you control. Untap it. It becomes a 0/0 Elemental creature with vigilance and haste that’s still a land.

-8: You get an emblem with “Lands you control have indestructible.” Search your library for any number of Forest cards, put them onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

Squirrel Mob

Squirrel Mob is a three-cost (one generic and two green) creature. It gets +1/+1 for each other Squirrel on the battlefield.

Ishai, Ojutai Dragonspeaker

Ishai, Ojutai Dragonspeaker is a four-cost (two generic, one white, one blue) legendary creature with Flying. Whenever an opponent casts a spell, put a +1/+1 counter on Ishai, Ojutai Dragonspeaker. It also has Partner which means players can have a second commander that also has Partner.

Kwain, Itinerant Meddler

Kwain, Itinerant Meddler is a two-cost (one white and one blue) legendary creature It has a tap ability: each player may draw a card, then each player who drew a card this way gains one life.

Teferi, Time Raveler

Teferi, Time Raveler is a three-cost (one generic, one white, and one blue) legendary planeswalker. Each opponent can cast spells only any time they could cast a sorcery.

+1: Until your next turn, you may cast sorcery spells as though they had flash.

-3: Return up to one target artifact, creature, or enchantment to its owner's hand. Draw a card.

Baleful Strix

Baleful Strix is two-cost (one blue and one black) artifact creature with Flying and Deathtouch. When Baleful Strix enters, draw a card.

Domri, Anarch of Bolas

Domri, Anarch of Bolas is a three-cost (one generic, one red, and one green) legendary creature. Creatures you control get +1/+0.

+1: Add one red or one green mana. Creature spells you cast this turn can't be countered.

-2: Target creature you control fights target creature you don't control.

Garruk, Cursed Huntsman

Garruk, Cursed Huntsman is a six-cost (four generic, one black, and one green) legendary planeswalker.

0: Create two 2/2 black and green Wolf creature tokens with “When this creature dies, put a loyalty counter on each Garruk you control.”

-3: Destroy target creature. Draw a card.

-6: You get an emblem with “Creatures you control get +3/+3 and have trample.”

The Gitrog Monster

The Gitrog Monster is a five-cost (three generic, one black, and one green legendary creature) with Deathtouch. At the beginning of your upkeep, sacrifice The Gitrog Monster unless you sacrifice a land. You may play an additional land on each of your turns. Whenever one or more land cards are put into your graveyard from anywhere, draw a card.

Derevi, Empyrial Tactician

Derevi, Empyrial Tactician is a three-cost (one green, one white, one blue) legendary creature with Flying. When Derevi, Empyrial Tactician enters and whenever a creature you control deals combat damage to a player, you may tap or untap target permanent. It also has a mana ability for one generic, one green, one white, and one blue: Put Derevi onto the battlefield from the command zone.

Tamiyo, Field Researcher

Tamiyo, Field Researcher is a four-cost (one generic, one green, one white, and one blue) legendary planeswalker.

+1: Choose up to two target creatures. Until your next turn, whenever either of those creatures deals combat damage, you draw a card.

-2: Tap up to two target nonland permanents. They don't untap during their controller's next untap step.

-7: Draw three cards. You get an emblem with “You may cast spells from your hand without paying their mana costs.”

Kykar, Wind's Fury

Kykar, Wind's Fury is a four-cost (one generic, one blue, one red, and one white) legendary creature with Flying. Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, create a 1/1 white Spirit creature token with flying. Sacrifice a Spirit: Add one red mana.

Karn, The Great Creator

Karn, The Great Creator is a four-cost (four generic) legendary planeswalker. Activated abilities of artifacts your opponents control can't be activated.

+1: Until your next turn, up to one target noncreature artifact becomes an artifact creature with power and toughness equal to its mana value.

-2: You may reveal an artifact you own from outside the game or choose a face-up artifact card you own in exile. Put that card into your hand.

Swords To Plowshares

Swords To Plowshares is a one-cost (one white) instant spell. Exile target creature. Its controller gains life equal to its power.

Ledger Shredder

Ledger Shredder is a two-cost (one generic and one black) creature with Flying. Whenever a player casts their second spell each turn, Ledger Shredder connives. (Draw a card, then discard a card. If you discarded a nonland card, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.)

Rat Colony

Rat Colony is a two-cost (one generic and one black) creature. Rat Colony gets +1/+0 for each other Rat you control. A deck can have any number of cards named Rat Colony.

Relentless Rats

Relentless Rats is a three-cost (one generic and two black) creature. It gets +1/+1 for each other creature on the battlefield named Relentless Rats. A deck can have any number of cards named Relentless Rats.

Kindred Charge

Kindred Charge is a six-cost (four generic and two red) sorcery spell. Choose a creature type. For each creature you control of the chosen type, create a token that's a copy of that creature. Those tokens gain haste. Exile them at the beginning of the next end step.

Sylvan Tutor

Sylvan Tutor is a one-cost (one green) sorcery spell. Search your library for a creature card, reveal it, then shuffle and put that card on top.

Toski, Bearer Of Secrets

Toski, Bearer Of Secrets is a four-cost (three generic and one green) legendary creature with Indestructible. This spell can't be countered. Toski, Bearer Of Secrets attacks each conbat if able. Whenever a creature you control deals combat damage to a player, draw a card.

Frogmite

Frogmite is a four-cost (four generic) artifact creature. Affinity for artifacts (This spell costs one generic mana less to cast for each artifact you control.

Sword Of Fire And Ice

Sword Of Fire And Ice is a three-cost (three generic) artifact equipment. Equipped creature gets +2/+2 and has protection from red and from blue. Whenever equipped creature deals combat damage to a player, Sword of Fire and Ice deals 2 damage to any target and you draw a card. It has an equip cost of two generic mana.

Secluded Courtyard

Secluded Courtyard is a land. As Secluded Courtyard enters the battlefield, choose a creature type. It has two tap abilities. The first one is tap: add one colorless mana. Then the second one is tap: add one mana of any color. Spend this mana only to cast a creature spell of the chosen type or activate an ability of a creature source of the chosen type.

