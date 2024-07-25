MTG's Bloomburrow is set to release soon, featuring four preconstructed commander decks, including Squirreled Away. Led by Hazel of the Rootbloom, this deck mainly focuses on filling the board with squirrels. Hazel can become the ultimate mana dork depending on the amount of tokens on the battlefield. Each token she taps can generate mana of any color. Then she also generates tokens at every end step, giving her more tokens to tap for mana. To add the cherry on top, if she creates a squirrel token, she generates twice as many instead.

The question is, will Squirreled Away be a strong preconstructed commander deck in MTG? Here is the full deck reveal.

MTG Squirreled Away Commander Deck

MTG's Bloomburrow preconstructed commander decks will hit local game stores (LGS) on August 2, 2024. Each deck is expected to cost between $47 and $50, depending on the store.

For those interested in the Bloomburrow precons, here's all the essential information about the upcoming Squirreled Away deck.

Commander

Each preconstructed deck is expected to include two commander cards. However, as of this publication, only the primary commander has been revealed.

Hazel of the Rootbloom

Hazel of the Rootbloom is the perfect commander for players who've been running squirrel decks in the past. She's a four-cost (two generic, one black, and one green) legendary creature with a tapped ability, Pay 2 life, Tap X untapped tokens you control: Add X mana in any combination of colors. Then at the beginning of your end step, create a token that’s a copy of target token you control. If that token is a Squirrel, instead create two tokens that are copies of it.

If it's possible, players interested in purchasing the Squirreled Away precon can run a squirrel tribal deck. Then they can add pieces that generate copies of targeted squirrels for Hazel to target every end step. Not only will she create an abundant amount of squirrel tokens, but the combo possibilities are endless once the squirrels start coming in.

Creatures and Other Spells in MTG Squirreled Away Deck

Here are the creatures and other spells coming to MTG Squirreled Away in no particular order.

Gilded Goose

Gilded Goose is a one-cost (one green) creature with Flying. When Gilded Goose enters, create a Food token. It has two tapped abilities. The first one costs one generic and one green mana: Create a Food token. Then the second one is free: Sacrifice a Food: Add one mana of any color.

Haywire Mite

Haywire Mite is a one-cost (one generic) artifact creature. When Haywire Mite dies, you gain two life. Then for one green mana, sacrifice Haywire Mite: Exile target noncreature artifact or noncreature enchantment.

Nested Shambler

Nested Shambler is a one-cost (one black) creature. When Nested Shambler dies, create X tapped 1/1 green Squirrel creature tokens, where X is Nested Shambler’s power.

Ravenous Squirrel

Ravenous Squirrel is a one-cost (either one black or one green) creature. Whenever you sacrifice an artifact or creature, put a +1/+1 counter on Ravenous Squirrel. Then it has a mana ability for one generic, one black, and one green, sacrifice an artifact or creature: You gain 1 life and draw a card.

Prosperous Innkeeper

Prosperous Innkeeper is a two-cost (one generic and one green) creature. When Prosperous Innkeeper enters the battlefield, create a Treasure token. Whenever another creature enters the battlefield under your control, you gain 1 life.

Squirrel Sovereign

Squirrel Sovereign is a two-cost (one generic and one green) creature. Other Squirrels you control get +1/+1.

Zulaport Cutthroat

Zulaport Cutthroat is a two-cost (one generic and one black) creature. Whenever Zulaport Cutthroat or another creature you control dies, each opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

Academy Manufactor

Academy Manufactor is a three-cost (three generic) artifact creature. If you would create a Clue, Food, or Treasure token, instead create one of each.

Chatterfang, Squirrel General

Chatterfang, Squirrel General is a three-cost (two generic and one green) legendary creature with Forestwalk. If one or more tokens would be created under your control, those tokens plus that many 1/1 green Squirrel creature tokens are created instead. Then it has a mana ability for one black, sacrifice X Squirrels: Target creature gets +X/-X until end of turn.

Honored Dreyleader

Honored Dreyleader is a three-cost (two generic and one green) creature with Trample. When Honored Dreyleader enters, put a +1/+1 counter on it for each other Squirrel and/or Food you control. Whenever another Squirrel or Food you control enters, put a +1/+1 counter on Honored Dreyleader.

Morbid Opportunist

Morbid Opportunist is a three-cost (two generic and one black) creature. Whenever one or more other creatures die, draw a card. This ability triggers only once each turn.

Nadier's Nightblade

Nadier's Nightblade is a three-cost (two generic and one black) creature. Whenever a token you control leaves the battlefield, each opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

Plaguecrafter

Plaguecrafter is a three-cost (two generic and one black) creature. When Plaguecrafter enters the battlefield, each player sacrifices a creature or planeswalker. Each player who can’t discards a card.

Scurry of Squirrels

Scurry of Squirrels is a three-cost (two generic and one green) creature with two Myriad triggers. Whenever Scurry of Squirrels deals combat damage to a player, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control.

Tireless Provisioner

Tireless Provisioner is a three-cost (two generic and one green) creature with a landfall ability: Whenever a land enters the battlefield under your control, create a Food token or a Treasure token.

Woe Strider

Woe Strider is a three-cost (two generic and one black) creature. When Woe Strider enters the battlefield, create a 0/1 white Goat creature token. Sacrifice another creature: Scry 1. Then it has Escape that costs three generic and two black mana, exile four other cards from your graveyard. Woe Strider escapes with two +1/+1 counters on it.

Arasta of the Endless Web

Arasta of the Endless Web is a four-cost (two generic and two green) legendary enchantment creature with Reach. Whenever an opponent casts an instant or sorcery spell, create a 1/2 green Spider creature token with reach.

Chittering Witch

Chittering Witch is a four-cost (three generic and one black) creature. When Chittering Witch enters the battlefield, create a number of 1/1 black Rat creature tokens equal to the number of opponents you have. Then it has a mana ability that costs one generic and one black mana, sacrifice a creature: Target creature gets -2/-2 until end of turn.

Hazel's Brewmaster

Hazel's Brewmaster is a four-cost (three generic and one black) creature with Menace. Whenever Hazel’s Brewmaster enters or attacks, exile up to one target card from a graveyard and create a Food token. Foods you control have all activated abilities of all creature cards exiled with Hazel’s Brewmaster.

Insatiable Frugivore

Insatiable Frugivore is a four-cost (three generic and one black) creature. When Insatiable Frugivore enters, create a Food token, then you may exile three cards from your graveyard. If you do, repeat this process. Then it has a mana ability for three generic and one black, sacrifice X Foods: Creatures you control get +X/+0 and gain menace until end of turn.

Poison-Tip Archer

Poison-Tip Archer is a four-cost (two generic, one black, and one green) creature with Reach and Deathtouch. Whenever another creature dies, each opponent loses 1 life.

Skyfisher Spider

Skyfisher Spider is a four-cost (two generic, one black, and one green) creature with Reach. When Skyfisher Spider enters the battlefield, you may sacrifice another creature. When you do, destroy target nonland permanent. When Skyfisher Spider dies, you may gain 1 life for each creature card in your graveyard. If you do, exile Skyfisher Spider from your graveyard.

Toski, Bearer of Secrets

Toski, Bearer of Secrets is a four-cost (three generic and one green) legendary creature with Indestructible. This spell can't be countered. Toski, Bearer of Secrets attacks each combat if able. Whenever a creature you control deals combat damage to a player, draw a card.

Deep Forest Hermit

Deep Forest Hermit is a five-cost (three generic and two green) creature with Vanishing 3. When Deep Forest Hermit enters the battlefield, create four 1/1 green Squirrel creature tokens. Squirrels you control get +1/+1.

Moonstone Eulogist

Moonstone Eulogist is a five-cost (three generic and two black) creature with Flying. Whenever a creature an opponent controls dies, you create a Blood token. Whenever you sacrifice an artifact, put a +1/+1 counter on Moonstone Eulogist and you gain 1 life.

Ogre Slumlord

Ogre Slumlord is a five-cost (three generic and two black) creature. Whenever another nontoken creature dies, you may create a 1/1 black Rat creature token. Rats you control have Deathtouch.

The Odd Acorn Gang

The Odd Acorn Gang is a five-cost (three generic, one black, and one green) legendary creature with Menace, Trample, and Reach. Squirrels you control have a tapped ability: target Squirrel gets +2/+2 and gains trample until end of turn. Activate only as a sorcery. Whenever one or more Squirrels you control deal combat damage to a player, draw a card.

Beledros Witherbloom

Beledros Witherbloom is a seven-cost (five generic, one black, and one green) legendary creature with Flying. At the beginning of each upkeep, create a 1/1 black and green Pest creature token with “When this creature dies, you gain 1 life.” Pay 10 life: Untap all lands you control. Activate only once each turn.

End-Raze Forerunners

End-Raze Forerunners is an eight-cost (five generic and three green) creature with Vigilance, Trample, and Haste. When End-Raze Forerunners enters the battlefield, other creatures you control get +2/+2 and gain Vigilance and Trample until end of turn.

Garruk, Cursed Huntsman

Garruk, Cursed Huntsman is a six-cost (four generic, one black, and one green) legendary planeswalker.

0: Create two 2/2 black and green Wolf creature tokens with “When this creature dies, put a loyalty counter on each Garruk you control.”

−3: Destroy target creature. Draw a card.

−6: You get an emblem with “Creatures you control get +3/+3 and have Trample.”

Cache Grab

Cache Grab is a two-cost (one generic and one green) instant spell. Mill four cards. You may put a permanent card from among the cards milled this way into your hand. If you control a Squirrel or returned a Squirrel card to your hand this way, create a Food token.

Chatterstorm

Chatterstorm is a two-cost (one generic and one green) sorcery spell. Create a 1/1 green Squirrel creature token. Storm (When you cast this spell, copy it for each spell cast before it this turn.)

Deadly Dispute

Deadly Dispute is a two-cost (one generic and one black) instant spell. As an additional cost to cast this spell, sacrifice an artifact or creature. Draw two cards and create a Treasure token.

Plumb the Forbidden

Plumb the Forbidden is a two-cost (one generic and one black) instant spell. As an additional cost to cast this spell, you may sacrifice one or more creatures. When you do, copy this spell for each creature sacrificed this way. You draw a card and you lose 1 life.

Tear Asunder

Tear Asunder is a two-cost (one generic and one green) instant spell. It has a Kicker cost of one generic and one black mana. Exile target artifact or enchantment. If this spell was kicked, exile target nonland permanent instead.

Maelstrom Pulse

Maelstrom Pulse is a three-cost (one generic, one black, and one green) sorcer spell. Destroy target nonland permanent and all other permanents with the same name as that permanent.

Putrefy

Putrefy is a three-cost (one generic, one black, and one green) instant spell. Destroy target artifact or creature. It can’t be regenerated.

Saw in Half

Saw in Half is a three-cost (two generic and one black) instant spell. Destroy target creature. If that creature dies this way, its controller creates two tokens that are copies of that creature, except their base power is half that creature’s power and their base toughness is half that creature’s toughness. Round up each time.

Rootcast Apprenticeship

Rootcast Apprenticeship is a four-cost (three generic and one green) sorcery spell.

Choose three. You may choose the same mode more than once.

Put two +1/+1 counters on target creature.

Create a token that’s a copy of target token you control.

Target player creates a 1/1 green Squirrel creature token.

Target opponent sacrifices a nontoken artifact.

Second Harvest

Second Harvest is a four-cost (two generic and two green) instant spell. For each token you control, create a token that’s a copy of that permanent.

Shamanic Revelation

Shamanic Revelation is a five-cost (three generic and two green) sorcery spell with Ferocious: You gain 4 life for each creature you control with power 4 or greater. Draw a card for each creature you control.

Swarmyard Massacre

Swarmyard Massacre is a five-cost (three generic and two black) sorcery spell. Create two 1/1 green Squirrel creature tokens. Then each creature that isn’t an Insect, Rat, Spider, or Squirrel gets -1/-1 until end of turn for each creature you control that’s an Insect, Rat, Spider, or Squirrel.

Windgrace's Judgment

Windgrace's Judgment is a five-cost (three generic, one black, and one green) instant spell. For any number of opponents, destroy target nonland permanent that player controls.

Casualties of War

Casualties of War is a six-cost (two generic, two black, and two green) sorcery spell.

Choose one or more —

Destroy target artifact.

Destroy target creature.

Destroy target enchantment.

Destroy target land.

Destroy target planeswalker.

Decree of Pain

Decree of Pain is an eight-cost (six generic and two black) sorcery spell. Destroy all creatures. They can’t be regenerated. Draw a card for each creature destroyed this way. It has Cycling which costs three generic and two black. When you cycle Decree of Pain, all creatures get -2/-2 until end of turn.

Skullclamp

Skullclamp is a one-cost (one generic) artifact equipment. Equipped creature gets +1/-1. Whenever equipped creature dies, draw two cards. Its equip cost is one generic mana.

Sol Ring

Sol Ring is a one-cost (one generic) artifact spell. It has a tapped ability that gives out two colorless mana.

Arcane Signet

Arcane Signet is a two-cost (two generic) artifact spell. It has a tapped ability that gives one mana of any color in your commander's color identity.

Golgari Signet

Golgari Signet is a two-cost (two generic) artifact. It has a tapped ability for one generic mana; add one black and one green mana.

Idol of Oblivion

Idol of Oblivion is a two-cost (two generic) artifact. It has a couple of tapped abilities. The first one is draw a card. Activate only if you created a token this turn. Then for eight generic mana, sacrifice Idol of Oblivion: Create a 10/10 colorless Eldrazi creature token.

Sword of the Squeak

Sword of the Squeak is a two-cost (two generic mana) artifact equipment. Equipped creature gets +1/+1 for each creature you control with base power or toughness 1. Whenever a Hamster, Mouse, Rat, or Squirrel you control enters, you may attach Sword of the Squeak to that creature. It has an equip cost of two generic mana.

Talisman of Resilience

Talisman of Resistance is a two-cost (two generic) artifact. It has two tapped abilities. The first one gives one colorless mana. The other one adds either one black or one green mana then the artifact deals one damage to you.

Chitterspitter

Chitterspitter is a three-cost (two generic and one green) artifact. At the beginning of your upkeep, you may sacrifice a token. If you do, put an acorn counter on Chitterspitter. Squirrels you control get +1/+1 for each acorn counter on Chitterspitter. It also has a tapped ability for one green mana: Create a 1/1 green Squirrel creature token.

Maskwood Nexus

Maskwood Nexus is a four-cost (four generic) artifact. Creatures you control are every creature type. The same is true for creature spells you control and creature cards you own that aren’t on the battlefield. It also has a tapped ability for three generic mana: Create a 2/2 blue Shapeshifter creature token with changeling.

Gourmand's Talent

Gourmand's Talent is a one-cost (one green) enchantment class.

During your turn, artifacts you control are Foods in addition to their other types and have “two generic mana, tap: Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life.”

Two generic and one green mana : Level 2

Whenever you gain life for the first time each turn, create a 3/3 green Raccoon creature token.

Three generic and one green mana: Level 3

Whenever you gain life for the first time each turn, put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control.

Wolfwillow Haven

Wolfwillow Haven is a two-cost (one genric and one green) enchantment aura. Enchant land. Whenever enchanted land is tapped for mana, its controller adds an additional green mana. It also has a mana ability for four generic and one green, sacrifice Wolfwillow Haven: Create a 2/2 green Wolf creature token. Activate only during your turn.

Bastion of Remembrance

Bastion of Remembrance is three-cost (two generic and one black) enchantment. When Bastion of Remembrance enters the battlefield, create a 1/1 white Human Soldier creature token. Whenever a creature you control dies, each opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

Beastmaster Ascension

Beastmaster Ascension is a three-cost (two generic and one green) enchantment. Whenever a creature you control attacks, you may put a quest counter on Beastmaster Ascension. As long as Beastmaster Ascension has seven or more quest counters on it, creatures you control get +5/+5.

Squirrel Nest

Squirrel Nest is a three-cost (one generic and two green) enchantment aura. Enchant land. Enchanted land has the tapped ability: Create a 1/1 green Squirrel creature token.

Binding the Old Gods

Binding the Old Gods is a four-cost (two generic, one black, and one green) enchantment saga.

I — Destroy target nonland permanent an opponent controls.

II — Search your library for a Forest card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

III — Creatures you control gain Deathtouch until end of turn.

Moldervine Reclamation

Moldervine Reclamation is a five-cost (three generic, one black, and one green) enchantment. Whenever a creature you control dies, you gain 1 life and draw a card.

Lands

As for the lands in the MTG Squirreled Away precon deck, it should have a total of 38 lands.

That's it for this guide on the full deck list of MTG Squirreled Away. Check out the full decklist for MTG Peace Offering.