NBA 2K25's The W Mode returns this year bigger and better than ever. With new, fully voiced press conferences, a race with fellow rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, there's a lot to take in this year. For newcomers to NBA 2K, The W is a new-gen only feature that follows your character's journey to becoming the best WNBA player. Without further ado, let's see what's new in The W this year.

NBA 2K25 – Everything You Need to Know About The W

The W returns to NBA 2K25 on new-gen this year and on PC for the first time. This year, the focus of your W player is all about becoming the GOAT.

Pursuit of Greatness

In NBA 2K25 The W, you need to climb the ranks throughout your career in the Pursuit of Greatness Story. This entails you building up a career that matches and eventually surpasses the greatest players in the league.

When you first start your journey, your first challenge in your Pursuit of Greatness will be to outshine rookies like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. Throughout the season, your progress will be tracked on detailed graphs, keeping an organized account of your biggest accomplishments. This also shows how you stack up against the next player your trying to surpass in your Pursuit.

It won't be easy passing 99 OVR A'ja Wilson, or four-time champion Cynthia Cooper. All in all, you'll need to play well for yourself while also bringing glory to your franchise.

Fully Voiced Press Conferences

As you pursue greatness, you'll receive plenty of opportunities to participate in a press conference. For the first time in the W, these fully-voiced and interactive events allow you to shape the narrative of both your career and the entire league.

You get an introductory press conference in the beginning of your career. Here, you state your main ambitions as a player before stepping onto the court. Throughout the year, more press conferences will take place to talk about your performances. Overall, these press conferences bring The W a bit closer to being an authentic experience.

The W Online

The W Online returns, this time moving onto a new outdoor court. Here, you can play 3v3 multiplayer games before stepping back into your solo career.

More importantly, the Weekly Community goals return to NBA 2K25. Overall, they require all players to accomplish them to receive rewards. Depending on your contribution, you'll receive a higher rarity reward.

Furthermore, the goals now track new stats such as:

Excellent green shot releases

Teammate Grades

Additionally, if the Community hits the goal in at least four of six total weeks each season, everyone receives a reward. So make sure to do your part every week to help yourself and fellow players earn some free content.

Game Changers and Mentorship

Game Changer status returns, and NBA 2K25 has built upon and improved the feature. The Game Changer status is earned by contributing to weekly goals, but now there's a new feature called Mentorship which you'll want to be aware of.

Every couple of games, you'll have the choice of taking non-game-changer players under your wings. They receive challenges that they must complete to boost your community goal contributions. Some of these challenges might task them to:

Earn 7 rebounds, with a +1 rebounding attribute to help them out.

Overall, Mentorships help everyone, not just you and your mentee. Furthermore, for each successful game changer mentorships you complete, it will be displayed on your player panel. Plus, helping your mentee ultimately gives you a more experienced and better friend to play with.

Rewards

Lastly, we come to rewards. In The W Online, you'll be able to receive new rewards for your MyPLAYER. These are earned by completing shorter stat goals (which refresh weekly). Additionally, your contributions help progress through the Community Goal, which helps everyone.

Some of the different rewards you can earn include:

Brand new jersey dresses

Holiday-themed clothes

Arm Sleeves, Ball Trails, and Green Release Animations (Game Changer Exclusive Rewards)

Overall, that wraps up everything to know about the new improvements to the W in NBA 2K25 this year. We look forward to seeing how all the new changes impact the mode this September. In the meantime, check out everything else new in NBA 2K25 from MyPLAYER to MyNBA. Furthermore, the developers are releasing player ratings throughout the week.

We look forward to the rest of the NBA 2K25 reveals as we approach the launch date.

