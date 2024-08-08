The latest NBA 2K25 Courtside Report on MyPLAYER and MyCAREER released today, revealing new details about a new badge level, takeover system, and much more on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. For newcomers to NBA 2K, MyPLAYER lets you create your own NBA player which you can take into MyCAREER. Then, you live out your career, playing for one or several teams in MyCAREER. So, what's new in NBA 2K25's MyCAREER and MyPLAYER?

Everything You Need to Know About NBA 2K25 MyPLAYER

The latest NBA 2K25 Courtside Report focused on various aspects of MyCAREER & MyPLAYER on PSS5, XSX, and PC. These include new MyPLAYER Builds, Badges, a new Takeover system, and more. Firstly, we'll start with everything new in MyPLAYER.

NBA 2K25 MyPLAYER

NBA 2K25 will once again let you create your own MyPLAYER build, or Community builds which were first introduced in NBA 2K24. The former is for NBA 2K vets who already have an idea of which badges and attributes they want to focus. Meanwhile, Community builds help new or casual players simplify their character creation by using one of many pre-built player builds. The first Community Builds will be available for use at the start of Season 2.

Once your character creation is complete, take them to Build Tester. Here, you can see all sorts of customization options and signature animations your player can unlock over time.

Something to know about MyPLAYER Builds is attributes, and how NBA 2K25 is refreshing some of them. Furthermore, they're making adjustments to how your player earns Stamina. The five physical attributes of NBA 2K25 MyPLAYER include:

Speed With Ball (in thePlaymaking category) In NBA 2K25, dribble launching is now determined solely by this attribute

Speed,

Agility Determines defensive lateral movement, off-ball launches, off-ball cuts

Strength

Vertical

Players earn Stamina in NBA 2K25 via Gatorade Gym workouts. Each MyPLAYER begins with an 85 Stamina attribute rating. Completing a workout, regardless of its result, rewards you with 2 Stamina Attribute points. Overall, you can do 4 workouts per week, and once you reach a 99 Stamina rating, it remains that way forever. Earning at least three stars on all four weekly workouts earns you a Temporary Turbo Meter Boost as well as a Body Type for your MyPLAYER.

After completing all 12 unique workouts in the Gatorade Gym, you unlock Workout Warrior. This grants you with 99 Stamina, a permanent Turbo Meter Boost, and all of your unlocked Body Types across all new and existing saves.

NBA 2K25 MyPLAYER New Takeover System

NBA 2K25 features a new Takeover system that features 72 Takeovers and 14 Takeover abilities. Each one focuses on five different attributes and contains five levels showing how effective your ability is. For example, a Level 1 means you're just warming up. However, a Level 5 Takeover boosts all five of those attributes automatically. However, playing badly causes your Takeover meter to decrease.

When you first begin, your player will only have Levels 1-3 in their Takeover Abilities. To unlock levels 4 & 5, you need to activate its previous level in 30 different games. Fortunately, the level unlocks for Takeovers carry over between saves.

Each Takeover ability comes with different attribute requirements, and in the MyPLAYER Builder, you'll see which ones you have the potential to unlock. However, you can always change your Takeover at any time in your Career between games, so long as you have it unlocked.

NBA 2K25 MyPLAYER Badges & Badge Tiers

NBA 2K25 Features 40 skill badges, all with their own attribute requirements. As you can see, NBA 2K25 features less badges in an effort to make each one more valuable and unique. Again, when building your player, you'll see which Badges you have access to as you build your player. Each Badge is determined by your player's height and is split across two tiers. Equip a badge to earn progress for it and level up its tier.

The NBA 2K25 Badge Tiers are:

Tier 1 – Most powerful, but more difficult to progress

Tier 2 – Weaker, but easier to progress

NBA 2K25 also introduces a new Badge level higher than Hall of Fame, called Legend. These legend badges have the highest attribute requirements to unlock but also give the greatest boost on the court.

There are also three new Badge Perks in NBA 2K25:

Max +1 – Boost a Badge 1 level above its max potential. Must progress a Badge to max potential before equipping this perk Unlocked at Level 15 (Tier 2 Badge) and Level 30 (Tier 1 Badge) in each Season. At the end of every season, your badges equipped with Max +1 revert to their original level

Participation – Badges with this perk earn a flat base amount of progression each game, regardless of activation count

Synergy – Badges with this perk receive progression when teammates earn progression using the same badge

Participation, Synergy, and the returning Overdrive Badge Perk can be earned via Season rewards.

Badge Elevators

NBA 2K25 also features Badge Elevators, which permanently boost an individual badge of your choosing. You can do this up to 3 levels within its max potential. For example, a Bronze Badge can be boosted up to a Hall of Fame Badge with Badge Elevators.

You can unlock these elevators via Season Level rewards. Badge Elevators earned in the first four seasons boost your badge up to two levels, while Season 5-8 boost your badges up to three levels.

Performance Multipliers

Performance Multipliers, earned via Quests, help you boost your progress on your badges much faster. The game features three total Multipliers:

Up For The Challenge – Games played against tough opponents

Grade A Student – Finishing games with an A-, A, or A+ grade

Winner's Circle – Winning games

Cap Breakers

The last new feature in NBA 2K25 MyPLAYER is Cap Breakers, which, as the name suggests, allow you to surpass the cap of certain attribute ratings. These also make sure those ratings contribute towards unlocking Animation, Badge, and Takeovers. However, there's a few restrictions to Cap Breakers:

Each attribute can be increased a maximum of +5 above its cap

You can use a Cap Breaker on an attribute up to its max potential rating allowed by your build's height, weight, and wingspan.

You must progress an attribute to its max potential rating before using a Cap Breaker

In total, NBA 2K25 offers 15 Cap Breakers you can earn as REP rewards.

Everything you Need to Know about MyCAREER in 2K25

The story of NBA 2K25 revolves around creating a Dynasty that surpasses several others. By the time you retire, you'll want to have earned more rings than Jordan did with the Bulls, or Steph Curry with the Warriors. There's been several Dynasties in the NBA, but your goal is to blow all of them out of the water.

When you begin your NBA 2K25 MyCAREER, you experience your backstory in a flashback called Heart of a Dynasty. Here, you play four pivotal games en route to to the NBA draft:

A Club League Showcase Game

High School Championship game

FIBA u19 World Cup game Also added as part of the revamped offseason, where you can play in friendlies, qualifiers, and the full tournament

Open run (featuring NBA players)

Completing these games earns you the MyPOINTS Accelerator, which increases your MyPOINTS progression. Overall, this helps you unlock new attribute upgrades faster. Therefore, it's recommended to do these Flashbacks early in your career. However, you can always skip this feature and head straight to the NBA.

The GOAT Ranking system returns, but with a new emphasis on Dynasty that focuses on the success of your team. Your goal is to surpass the nine greatest dynasties in NBA history by winning multiple rings and bringing glory to your franchise.

Unlike NBA 2K24, your player isn't considered “the next best thing”. Therefore, you need to build your way up, play well, and focus on your attributes before you see any noticeable changes to that opinion.

Improved Key Games

NBA 2K25 makes key improvements to Key Games, which represent the more important games on your schedule. The developers cut the season into two halves, an in each one you set personal goals with your coach and GM. Your Key games depend on the goals you set for yourself.

Other factors include your MyPLAYER Build, your team's record, and your OVR rating. Completing Key Games earns you Dynasty Badges to help your teammates out. One example is the Taking Over Dynasty Badge, which allows your team to start with Takeover against rival teams. Overall, NBA 2K25 features 18 Dynasty Badges, with bronze, silver, and gold rarities. Check out some of them below:

Rapid Boil

Dime Droppers

Up & Coming

Home Court Advantage

Interior Menace

King of the Hill

Taking Over

Helping Hand

Road Heroes

Thou Shall Not Pass

Board Beasts

Everybody Eats

Finishing Touch

Paint Protectors

Get After It

The Postmen

Flame Throwers

Miscellaneous Changes – NBA 2K25 MyCAREER

The developers also left a few more notes worth mentioning in the Courtside Report:

The ability to swap jerseys with NBA stars. Optional Highlight games offer jersey swap opportunities if you complete in-game challenges against certain players. These can then be worn around the City or displayed in your MyCOURT.

A new Naismith HOF Orange Jacket for your MyPLAYER after completing their career

Season XP can be earned from NBA career games. More info to be revealed during the Season Pass explainer.

Overall, that includes everything from the NBA 2K25 MyPLAYER & MyCAREER Courtside Report. We look forward to seeing all these changes in action when the game releases this September. In the meanwhile, learn about the new Gameplay changes powered by ProPLAY technology.

